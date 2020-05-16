Kim Kardashian Releases Sexy Soft $8 SKIMS Face Masks For All Different Skin Tones

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS announced its first-ever collection of face masks, in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and they’ve already sold out.

Kim Kardashian‘s shape wear line SKIMS is doing its part amid the COVID-19 pandemic, releasing a line of seamless face masks. The masks come in five different tonal nudes, to suit most skin types, and retail for $8 a pop. The masks sold out almost immediately, however fans can join a waitlist ahead of the re-stock next week. In keeping with the solution-focused shape wear line’s aesthetic, the masks are simple, ultra-soft and breathable. Kim has also revealed she’s committed to helping those affected by the global health crises, with SKIMS pledging to donate 10,000 of its new masks to four organizations: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank and National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Earlier in the week, baby sis Kylie Jenner relaxed on a gray sofa as she sported her beige-colored SKIMS outfit. The neutral color has yet to be released by her big sis, but we’re already loving the vibe! Kylie added a touch of her own style with a chic pair of black sunglasses, captioning the pics with a white heart. In the first photo, Kylie posed with one hand on her sofa as she seductively stares into the camera, and in the next, she placed both hands on her hips. Her honey highlights were still intact as she kept her lengthy locks pulled back into a low ponytail.

Kim herself even commented on the photos, writing “new @skims cozy colors” — confirming what we already knew! Ky has been actively promoting Kim’s new collection, showing off a darker caramel colored version in a post just a week ago. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the bar behind her also made it into a TikTok video with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, as they danced to DaBaby‘s “VIBEZ.”

Stassie has also been known to rock the shapewear, and took to Instagram on May 3 to show off a new, comfortable outfit from Kim’s loungewear line. Stassie’s two-piece ensemble is specifically from the SKIMS “cozy collection,” and consists of the high-waisted cozy knit shorts, and the cropped cozy knit tank. Stassie’s outfit is in a tan color that doesn’t appear to be on the SKIMs website, so it may be a sneak peek at something new!