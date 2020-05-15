Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Abs In Sexy SKIMS Crop Top & Pants Inside New $36.5 Million Dollar Mansion

Another day in her SKIMS! Kylie Jenner stunned in her new double-photo post as she lounged around her lavish resort-style mansion.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is living her best quarantined life! The makeup mogul shared two hot new photos to her Instagram account on Friday, May 15, showing off her perfect tan and toned abs! In the snaps, Kylie relaxes on her cozy gray sofa as she sports her beige-colored SKIMS outfit. The neutral color has yet to be released by big sister Kim Kardashian‘s shape wear line, but we’re already loving the vibe! Kylie added a touch of her own style with a chic pair of black sunglasses, captioning the pics with a white heart.

In the first photo, Kylie poses with one hand on her sofa as she seductively stares into the camera, and in the next, she places both hands on her hips. Her honey highlights were still intact as she kept her lengthy locks pulled back into a low ponytail. Kim herself even commented on the photos, writing “new @skims cozy colors” — confirming what we already knew! Ky has been actively promoting Kim’s new collection, showing off a darker caramel colored version in a post just a week ago.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the bar behind her also made it into a TikTok video with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, as they danced to DaBaby‘s “VIBEZ.” Kylie is a self-proclaimed tequila lover, and the bar behind her was filled with some of the priciest versions! The Kylie Cosmetics founder had several of the ultra-luxe black bottles of Clase Azul Ultra Anejo, which retail for nearly $2000 each — along with a the brands’ classic white-and-blue bottle blanco version. A rare 24K gold-lid version of the luxury line’s tequila could also be spotted — pricier than the all-black bottle — along with several of Don Julio 1942’s Anejo tequila. Recently, Kylie and Stassie revealed they were sipping on a “new” tequila brand — leading to suspicion that the billionaire could be launching an alcohol line of her own!

Kylie hasn’t been shy about showing off her new resort-style $36.5 million digs, nestled in the exclusive neighborhood of Holmby Hills. The sprawling 15,350 sq. foot property features a stunning swimming pool complete with cabanas, seven bedrooms and 14 baths. Since moving in, Kylie has had her daughter and BFF Stassie by her side, along with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, 29.