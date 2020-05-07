Kylie Jenner Slays In Skintight Bodysuit & Sleek Ponytail While Quarantined In $36.5 Million Mansion

Kylie Jenner is still living it up in her mansion and used her gorgeous Holmby Hills home for yet another sexy photoshoot where the Lip Kit mogul posed up in a soft pink bodysuit, sunglasses, and ponytail!

It’s just another day for Kylie Jenner as she quarantines in her stunning $36.5 million mansion in the heart of Holmby Hills! The stunning mogul, 22, took to her Instagram on May 7 to post a new photo to her grid, featuring the beauty posing up in one of her many luxurious rooms in her new home. In the photo, Kylie wore a soft pink and patterned bodysuit with a band of black around her tiny waist. The skintight suit hugged Kylie’s curves effortlessly. She also donned a pair of shades and wore her hair in a low, sleek ponytail. Kylie had the perfect backdrop to standout — but when doesn’t she? — surrounded by a gray sofa, rug, cabinets and even a gray painting on her wall! She captioned the image with a simple blue heart.

But Kylie isn’t the only one who’s been enjoying the new digs. On May 6, Kylie shared the sweetest photo of her little girl, two-year-old Stormi Webster, hitting the tennis court with a big girl racket in hand! Stormi looked ready to take the U.S. Open by storm, wearing white sneakers and socks with a blue tie-dyed outfit. Stormi held on tightly to her matching blue racket as she studied the two tennis balls laying at her feet. “bestie” Kylie simply captioned the image along with a blue heart emoji.

Kylie and Stormi have totally be living the good life in their new home and Kylie hasn’t waisted a moment showing off everything that the 15,350 sq. foot mansion has to offer! As it turns out, Kylie’s home is seriously a great investment for the 22-year-old two-time Forbes’ “youngest self-made billionaire” to make. Kylie’s mansion is “a great investment,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, “because it was first listed for $55 million, but then earlier this month it was lowered to just under $46 million before Kylie purchased it for $36.5 million. It’s also brand new and came ready to move in so Kylie didn’t need to make any changes to the place. She got it for a bargain.”

Although Kylie and Stormi are clearly at home in their new abode, there’s no telling whether or not the two will stay there longterm. “Nobody knows whether or not she’ll stay there permanently,” the souce continued, adding, “but just the fact that she’s living there is already increasing the property’s value. This home makes sense for now because not only is it magnificent and obviously a fantastic place to quarantine with her and Stormi. But once this is all over and things go back to normal, she’ll be in the heart of LA, which is where she loves to spend time with friends and enjoys going out.”

Also staying with Stormi and Kylie in quarantine is Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22. Stassie deserves much of the credit for Kylie’s stunning photos throughout her mansion. The pair have been enjoying Kylie’s new home as they quarantine, sharing new pics and even a few TikTok videos! Also seemingly in Kylie’s quarantine crew is Travis Scott, 28, who has made a few appearances on Kylie’s social media.