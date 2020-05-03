Kylie Jenner posted a new Instagram story with her ex-BF Travis Scott! The pair are quarantined with 2-year-old daughter Stormi at Kylie’s luxe new pad.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 29, may not be back on romantically, but they’re still spending plenty of time together! The makeup mogul revealed that Travis was still quarantined at her massive new Holmby Hills mansion on her latest Instagram story posted on Sunday, May 3, which you can WATCH HERE. In the boomerang, Kylie focused the camera on the AstroWorld rapper as she tried out Instagram filter artist Sophie Katirai‘s cool new Colored Eyes filter. The effect turns any color eyes to a gorgeous crystal shade of blue!

Travis looked cool and relaxed in the short video, rocking a forest green graphic t-shirt from skateboard board Hook-Ups, a diamond chain necklace and a tan baseball cap. Kylie was seemingly having a blast with the filter, and tried it out on herself in a sultry new selfie! Her honey highlights popped in the natural light as she looked directly into the camera, cozy in a blush pink robe. The Kylie Skin founders’ hair appears to have gotten noticeably lighter since she’s been actively sunbathing, prompting her to write that her locks “need a major tone situation.”

Little Stormi Webster, 2, was also having some fun on her mom’s Instagram story! “You love ice cream!” Kylie exclaimed as Stormi shoveled a spoonful into her mouth. “What color are your eyes? You see?” she then asked, as the intrigued toddler took a closer look to notice the new blue shade! The color matched Stormi’s quarantine outfit of the day, which consisted of a blue tie-dye sweatshirt.

Travis appears to have been at Kylie’s new pad since she moved in, as “The Scotts” rapper inadvertently made a cameo in one of her TikTok video’s with Stassie Karanikolaou, 22. The BFFs were showing off their moves to his track “Out West” as Travis hilariously walked through the background smoking. Kylie and Stassie immediately cracked up, but the moment was obviously too good not to post, which Kylie did for her whopping nine million TikTok followers! Prior to hanging at her new house, Travis was also at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home with Kyle and Stormi over Easter weekend.