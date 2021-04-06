Rihanna Sneaks Out For Secret Late-Night Dinner With A$AP Rocky In NYC — See Pics

Rihanna and her rumored beau A$AP Rocky stepped out for a late dinner in New York City on April 4! See the latest photos of the pair out in the Big Apple.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong after the pair was spotted grabbing a late-night dinner in NYC. The twosome was seen on April 4, after getting a bite to eat at New York restaurant Carbone. Each star left the restaurant separately, so as not to draw attention to themselves by being photographed together. But they both appeared to be in good spirits after their night dining out.

The Savage X Fenty mogul, 33, was seen wearing a black letterman jacket with a green “R” on the fabric and long, bright yellow sleeves. She appeared to wear the jacket overtop a black dress. Rihanna also sported a black face mask to keep herself, and those around her safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rocky, 32, was also seen wearing a face mask. He was dressed casually and waved at photographers upon leaving Carbone.

This is the first time in a number of weeks fans have gotten a glimpse of the high-profile artists together. Rumors started swirling in November 2020 that the longtime friends had taken their relationship to the next level. They were often seen in New York City together, but over the holidays, Rihanna invited Rocky to her home in Barbados.

“It’s a huge sign of how happy she is with him,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in late December 2020. “Rihanna is all about family so the fact that she invited him is very meaningful. Her friends are taking this a sign that she’s getting serious with him,” the source explained to HL.

“They had plans all along for him to join her. [A$AP] just had to tie up a few loose ends before flying out,” the source continued. “He’s so excited to spend their first Christmas together. He’s had a thing for Rihanna for a few years now, and he’s so happy things have come full circle. Although this year has been tough for everybody, he’s so grateful to be ending it on such a high note by celebrating with Rihanna by his side.”