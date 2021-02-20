Gallery

Happy 33rd Birthday, Rihanna: See The Singer’s 27 Sexiest Looks On The Red Carpet & More

KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Deputy Editor of New York City

In honor of RIhanna’s 33rd birthday on Feb. 20, we’re taking a look back at some of her hottest looks — from street style to the red carpet and more!

In addition to being one of the biggest international superstars, Rihanna is also quite the fashionista. RiRi is known to wear some pretty sexy looks on the red carpet and while out and about. The singer often poses in sexy looks from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line on social media, and has also taken that risque style to the red carpet over the years.

Rihanna attends the 2019 Fashion Awards. (KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx)

In December 2019, Rihanna attended the British Fashion Awards in London. She looked incredible in a strapless, teal mini dress, which she paired with a matching jacket that she let hang off her shoulders. To add even more glam to the look, Rihanna wore gloves and a massive, diamond choker necklace, as well. She wore her hair in braids and posed for photos alone and with now-boyfriendA$AP Rocky, at the event.

Rihanna filming a music video in LA. (SPOT-stoianov / BACKGRID)

While filming a music video in Los Angeles, RiRi looked absolutely incredible in a plunging, brown and white suit. She left the top of her jacket unbuttoned a bit to show some skin, and paired the look with open-toed heels. Her looks was complete with gold eye shadow and bold red lipstick, which added an edge to the somewhat simple ensemble. Yes, Rihanna has figured out how to make even a suit look sexy!

Rihanna attending the launch of her Fenty line at Bergdorf Goodman. (Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID)

In Feb. 2020, Rihanna launched a new Fenty line at Bergdorf Goodman, and she showed up to the opening in an incredibly sexy outfit. Orange is not an easy color to pull off, but Rihanna did it to perfection in her sweater dress, which she paired with high booties and an orange jacket.

Click through the gallery above to check out more of Rihanna’s sexiest looks of all-time — from crop tops to mini dresses and PLENTY more. Here’s to hoping she has the best day ever…and gives us even more iconic looks in the year to come!