Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Racy Leather Corset & Matching Pants For Dinner Date In Santa Monica — Pic

The all-leather trend is showing no signs of slowing down! Hailey Baldwin looked amazing in a black ensemble as she stepped out for dinner sans husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin nailed another head-to-leather look! The 24-year-old was spotted in a black corset top and wide cut pant as she stepped out for dinner at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi on Friday, April 23. Hailey was out at the celebrity hotspot — also loved by Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen — sans hubby Justin Bieber, but had plenty to celebrate: she just landed her first-ever cover of Vogue Paris. She accessorized her look with her Zebra pouch by Bottega Veneta ($2,950) and a pair of pointy black pumps.

The pricey clutch has been used by Hailey frequently in recent months: she sported it with a black leather slip dress the night before Justin’s Oct. 2020 SNL performance, as well as for an April 1 date night at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows. She also styled it with an all denim — a.k.a. a “Canadian Tuxedo” — look in Oct. 2020, and with an oversized gray blazer last fall in NYC. Italian label Bottega Veneta is undoubtedly having a fashion moment over the past year, also counting A-List fans like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna.

For her Friday night out, Hailey also accessorized with a chunky pair of silver hoop earrings and a protective black face mask. Her dewy skin glowed underneath her mask, also revealing her smokey eye look for the evening. Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter opted for a classic white manicure, and channelled the 2000s with a wispy up do. Recently, Hailey — who is known to be a skincare guru — revealed her exact routine in her latest YouTube series. The latest installment detailed her nighttime routine, which includes the Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum by Biba Los Angeles ($85).

She started her routine with an oil cleanser to remove her makeup from the day. “I’m going to start with an oil cleanser because I have a lot of make-up on and I don’t use make-up wipes,” she explained, noting she doesn’t like cleansers that are “super foamy.” She added, “I prefer a milky, hydrating, nourishing wash,” keeping her face slightly damp as she applied the $85 peptide serum. After allowing it to fully soak in, she went on to use a thicker moisturizer than her daytime one.

“My standard when I go to bed at night is that if I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed doughnut, then I’m not doing the right thing,” she joked. “Find yourself a moisturizer that helps you look like a glazed doughnut at the end of the day,” she noted. Hailey also confessed her go-to secret for a breakout: star-shaped pimple stickers. “If I’m breaking out, you’ll always see these on,” she explained.