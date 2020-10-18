Hailey Baldwin Slays In Leather Slip Dress For Justin Bieber’s ‘SNL’ Performance & 2 More Hot Leather Looks

Hailey Baldwin brought her fashion A-Game to NYC, where hubby Justin Bieber was performing on ‘SNL’! From YSL latex leggings to a sexy leather slip dress, see some of her hottest looks from the week.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, looked straight off the runway as she headed to Saturday Night Live! The BareMinerals model stunned in cool leather slip dress designed by Magda Butrym ($1455) paired with a sexy pair of lace-up sandals by Femme for a ’90s vibe. The simple midi-length number featured an open, criss-cross perfect for the evening to support husband Justin Bieber, 26, who was performing at Studio 8H on Saturday, Oct. 17. The look was so Manhattan and the dress hugged her curves in all the right places.

She accessorized with luxury label of the moment Bottega Veneta‘s Zebra-patterned “Nappa” pouch ($2950), and layered gold necklaces by Fallon and designer Anita Ko. The blonde kept her hair styled in loose gorgeous waves, adding a flirty winged eyeliner to her makeup as well as a gorgeous emerald green manicure for a pop of color. Due to COVID-19 precautions, Hailey added a black face mask to her must-have monochromatic look styled by Maeve Reilly.

Hailey kept the leather trend going in another Instagram-ready moment on Oct. 15! Stepping out with Justin for a date night at ZZ’s Clam Bar restaurant in NoHo, the model donned a sleek head-to-toe Yves Saint Lauren ensemble designed by the house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Taking a page from Kim Kardashian‘s book, she sported the purple “Hi-Rise Latex Leggings” ($895), a luxe camel lambskin trench ($8,500) and the “Naïs Bow Pumps” in patent red leather! The dash of purple and red perfectly matched with Justin’s Drew House sweatsuit ensemble, which was in a similar maroon shade.

She rocked the Zebra-printed Bottega Veneta clutch one again for a daytime outing, once again slaying in another leather look! This time, Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter rocked a classic pair of leather leggings, adding a chunky combat-inspired boot. She bundled up in a Lemaire’s blue “Single-Breast Twill Overcoat” ($1,365), a black hoodie and protective face mask. Hailey also sported a chic pair of black sunglasses for the occasion, reaching for the DMY By DMY’s Preston style. She also repeated the Jennifer Fisher “Samira Huggie” earrings, which she sported with her black leather dress for SNL!