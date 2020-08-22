See Pics
Kylie Jenner Strikes A Fierce Pose In A White Bottega Veneta Bikini Top Worth $400

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Kylie Jenner at 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner arriving at the Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly Premiere
Kylie Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Atelier Versace
White hot! Kylie Jenner was all glammed up as she posed outside of her $36.5 million resort-style mansion in a top & sandals by luxury label Bottega Veneta.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is a vision in white! The makeup mogul slayed in her latest Instagram photo, posted to her account on Saturday, Aug. 22. Outside of her lavish $36.5 million Bel-Air mansion, Kylie modeled the $400 cotton-blend knit bra top by one of her favorite luxury brands Bottega Veneta, along with a $1500 pair of leather open-toe sandals from the line. She paired the pricey items with the $297 “v-cut” zip-up hoodie and matching $285 sweatpants by streetwear label Sami Miro Vintage, both in white.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner steps out in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 21. The star rocked a bikini top by Bottega Veneta. (MEGA)

The eco-conscious label added a unique safety pin detail to the front of the pants, along with frayed cut-off details along the sleeves and bottom of the hoodie. Kylie simply captioned the photo with two white heart and two sparkle emojis, while Sami Miro Vintage gave her a shoutout on their Instagram account. “KYLIE launches the first two pieces of our next collection….Here is the first look at our V Cut Hoodie and Sweats made from the lushest up-cycled french terry,” they wrote, adding several fire emojis and crediting stylist Jill Jacobs. In the first snap, Kylie offered a closer-up view of the top of her look, and in the next, she gave her followers a full-length glimpse before posting up a storm on her IG story.

🤍🤍✨✨

Kylie accessorized with a gray canvas “Conte De Fees Mushroom” Louis Vuitton bag from a limited 2002 collection by the brand’s former creative director Marc Jacobs. The rare item, which sells for around $450 today, features a cute animated mushroom and was recently worn by her best friend Stassie Karanikolau, 22. She completed her ensemble with layered necklaces and a flirty body chain, also showing off her nude SKIMS underwear. As always her glam was on point, with her lengthy honey-highlighted locks styled into a loose beach wave by Jesus Guerrero, and a bronzy makeup look by Kylie Cosmetics.

More from last night

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars’ 191 million followers were loving her latest post, including BFF Yris Palmer, 29. “she a lil’ baddie…Shorty my lil’ boo thing,” she commented, quoting the viral track “Mood Swings” by the late rapper Pop Smoke. “Love this fit,” KarJenner friend Olivia Pierson added, while a fan gushed “you’re so beautiful.” With over 6 million likes in just a few hours, the post has already been a hit for the Kylie Skin founder!