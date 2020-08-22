Kylie Jenner Strikes A Fierce Pose In A White Bottega Veneta Bikini Top Worth $400

White hot! Kylie Jenner was all glammed up as she posed outside of her $36.5 million resort-style mansion in a top & sandals by luxury label Bottega Veneta.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is a vision in white! The makeup mogul slayed in her latest Instagram photo, posted to her account on Saturday, Aug. 22. Outside of her lavish $36.5 million Bel-Air mansion, Kylie modeled the $400 cotton-blend knit bra top by one of her favorite luxury brands Bottega Veneta, along with a $1500 pair of leather open-toe sandals from the line. She paired the pricey items with the $297 “v-cut” zip-up hoodie and matching $285 sweatpants by streetwear label Sami Miro Vintage, both in white.

The eco-conscious label added a unique safety pin detail to the front of the pants, along with frayed cut-off details along the sleeves and bottom of the hoodie. Kylie simply captioned the photo with two white heart and two sparkle emojis, while Sami Miro Vintage gave her a shoutout on their Instagram account. “KYLIE launches the first two pieces of our next collection….Here is the first look at our V Cut Hoodie and Sweats made from the lushest up-cycled french terry,” they wrote, adding several fire emojis and crediting stylist Jill Jacobs. In the first snap, Kylie offered a closer-up view of the top of her look, and in the next, she gave her followers a full-length glimpse before posting up a storm on her IG story.

Kylie accessorized with a gray canvas “Conte De Fees Mushroom” Louis Vuitton bag from a limited 2002 collection by the brand’s former creative director Marc Jacobs. The rare item, which sells for around $450 today, features a cute animated mushroom and was recently worn by her best friend Stassie Karanikolau, 22. She completed her ensemble with layered necklaces and a flirty body chain, also showing off her nude SKIMS underwear. As always her glam was on point, with her lengthy honey-highlighted locks styled into a loose beach wave by Jesus Guerrero, and a bronzy makeup look by Kylie Cosmetics.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars’ 191 million followers were loving her latest post, including BFF Yris Palmer, 29. “she a lil’ baddie…Shorty my lil’ boo thing,” she commented, quoting the viral track “Mood Swings” by the late rapper Pop Smoke. “Love this fit,” KarJenner friend Olivia Pierson added, while a fan gushed “you’re so beautiful.” With over 6 million likes in just a few hours, the post has already been a hit for the Kylie Skin founder!