Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Rocks Colorful Bodysuit & 11 More Of Her Boldest Outfits

Blonde beauty Stassie Karanikolaou is stepping out of Kylie Jenner’s shadow and making a name for herself as a fashionista! Here are some of her best looks.

Could Kylie Jenner, 23, and her pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 23, look any more like twins? The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s blonde BFF recently stepped out in the brightest bodysuit we’ve ever seen, while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills. Stassie showed off her curves in the figure-hugging ‘fit as she stepped out of a Lamborghini SUV with Kylie’s former personal assistant Victoria Villarroel on August 21. The colorful ensemble was totally reminiscent of something Kylie would wear, as she paired her skintight tee with a pair of leggings adorned with the same swirly multi-colored print.

Stassie accessorized with gold jewelry including hoop earrings, a watch and a bracelet, along with a pair of bright green strappy pumps. Unsurprisingly, she perfectly matched her stilettos with a lime green handbag, which she carried over her shoulder. Of course, this was just one of her many bold looks she’s worn since stepping into the spotlight!

Another one of her bold looks involved a brown mini dress, which featured corset-style strings that tied up at the front. She stepped out in the sleeveless dress, with most of the strings tied loosely, exposing part of her midsection. She paired the ‘fit with black pumps while laughing alongside Kylie, who also wore a mini-dress. The youngest Kardashian sis rocked a long-sleeved latex dress, which had a high neck. She also paired her dress with black strappy heels, and carried the tiniest black handbag we’ve ever seen!

Perhaps Stassie’s boldest look however, was when she arrived at a Pride celebration at 40 Love in West Hollywood in a multi-colored dress and a fiery red wig — talking about making an entrance! All eyes were on her at the June 26 event, when she arrived at the gathering, which took place amid the height of coronavirus restrictions in Los Angeles, in a mini dress with a plunging neckline. She also wore a protective face mask. Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of Stassie in bold outfits!