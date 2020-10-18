Just 8 months after his last appearance, Justin Bieber returned to the ‘SNL’ stage at Studio 8H for an inspirational performance!

Justin Bieber, 26, just added another stellar Saturday Night Live performance to his resume! As always, the Bieb showed off his incredible vocal range as he belted out the lyrics to the Christian themed “Holy” with close friend and collaborator Chance the Rapper, 27. Justin opened the performance in a gorgeous rustic set inspired by an outdoor chapel. Fitting with the theme of the tune, a lit cross illuminated the stage and hung over Justin’s head.

“I don’t do well with the drama/I can’t stand it being fake,” he crooned, rocking a gray beanie hat, white shirt and black pants. He finished his outfit with a pair of sneakers. Justin looked so relaxed on the SNL stage (he’s an old pro at this point) as he introduced Chance on stage to join him. The pair’s on-stage chemistry was abundant, and they looked like they had so much fun performance.

The Canadian born superstar announced his new track “Lonely” with Benny Blanco on Tuesday, Oct. 13 via Instagram. The post featured a still image of actor Jacob Tremblay, 14, sitting alone in front of a mirror. A closer look reveals the Vancouver native is wearing an all-white ensemble and purple hoodie — an outfit Justin used to wear in the “Never Say Never” era — suggesting Jacob is playing a younger JB. “#Lonely this Friday with @justinbieber & @itsbennyblanco,” Jacob captioned his own post.

This isn’t Justin’s first time teaming up with Benny: the pair also worked together on the 2015 hit “Love Yourself.” Benny also shared a sweet promo post for the song, posting a photo of Justin and his longtime tour manager Ryan Good, 36. “a couple of lonely guys and a puppy,” the 32-year-old wrote in his caption, shared on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Benny revealed to an inquiring fan that the cute dog actually belonged to Scooter Braun‘s business partner Allison Kaye!

Justin also recently released “Holy” with Chance the Rapper, who is a long time friend. Dubbing the song the beginning of a “new era,” the song is rooted in Justin’s devout Christian faith. “You’re holy, holy, holy, holy I’m high on loving you/When you hold me, hold me, hold me / Feels so holy,” he croons on the track, which appears to be inspired by his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. After the release, his manager Scooter also teased that there was “so much more to come you have no idea” keeping Beliebers on the edge of their seats.

Back in February, Justin performed on SNL with two tracks from his album Changes: “Yummy” and “Intentions.” He kept his sets simple as he showed off his iconic dance moves! Quavo also joined him for his verse on “Intentions,” elevating the performance to a whole new level. The star was scheduled to hit the road this summer for his Changes tour, however, the dates were halted due to COVID-19.