Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want To Cancel ‘Changes’ Tour & Let Fans Down But ’Isn’t Taking Any Risks’

Justin Bieber is preparing for his ‘Changes’ tour, which kicks off on May 14, and the singer isn’t taking any risks amid the mounting coronavirus panic.

Justin Bieber is yet to make a final decision on whether his ‘Changes’ tour will go ahead, amid the international COVID-19 pandemic. The “Yummy” hitmaker shared an Instagram video on March 11 from rehearsals for the upcoming tour, which kicks off on May 14 in Seattle, and a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively that the 26-year-old wasn’t cancelling anything just yet. “The last thing he wants to do is let his fans down. Justin knows his fans have purchased tickets, are looking forward to the shows, he’s been rehearsing, and the last thing he would want to do is cancel the tour or any of the shows,” the source revealed. “Justin also has a responsibility to take everything into consideration and it’s a very serious pandemic going on right now. His health and safety, plus that of his entire crew, and the audience is the number one priority. Justin isn’t taking any risks at this point and will do what is necessary to ensure the safety of everyone involved. But he’s remaining very hopeful and hasn’t canceled anything at this point. For now, Justin is taking things day by day.”

It’s clear that health and safety is a high priority to Justin, according to a second source who spoke to HL. “ Justin is happy, upbeat and in good spirits but things aren’t business as usual in his life or anyone’s for that matter right now so he will continue to monitor everything when it comes to his career and upcoming tour,” the source explained. “He knows that some spots might have to be cancelled or postponed and right now he is taking it minute by minute and case by case. His people are keeping him up on everything and he will act appropriately when needed. If he can go out, he will. If cities and venues tell him he can’t, then he will abide by everything that is brought to him. It is touch and go right now but he is hoping for the best. He is around people he loves and who loves him so he is going to ride it out and see what happens.”

The coronavirus outbreak has brought Justin and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, closer together than ever. They couple is holed up in his $5 million Ontario mansion while self-quarantining and have made it clear that all they need is each other. The pair did an Instagram live on March 19 with their pal Judah Smith, who is pastor of the Churchome. “Look at these lovebugs,” Judah proclaimed as the couple held each other in their arms and Justin planted sweet kisses on Hailey. He added, “This is the love of my life. This is my whole existence. She’s my favorite.”

Ontario native Justin and Hailey bailed from their Beverly Hills mansion and headed to his place in Canada to self-quarantine for the time being. So far they’ve passed the time by doing fun TikTok dance videos, as well as lots of cuddling and kissing. Even though his province is in lockdown because of the coronavirus, Justin’s place has everything. Tons of land to play on, a two-story wine room, private gym, a games room and home cinema.