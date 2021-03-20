Rihanna Welcomes Spring In Pastel Pink & Blue After Splurging On $13.8 Million Mansion — New Pic

Rihanna channeled the ’80s in this head-to-toe pastel look as she headed to dinner in Santa Monica, California.

Rihanna, 33, is always on top of the latest fashion trends. The Talk That Talk singer proved she’s ready for Spring as she stepped out in an all-pastel outfit for dinner on Friday, March 19. She opted for a light blue and pink plaid wool coat, along with a matching baby blue outfit consisting of a high-waisted, straight cut trouser and crop top. The low cut wrap shirt included a string detail and teasing the warmer weather to come.

The Savage X Fenty designer kept the Caribbean blue vibe going with a choker style blue beaded necklace and matching face mask, finishing her look with a neutral pointy pump and a blush pink croc handbag. RiRi was spotted outside of her favorite Los Angeles restaurant: high-end Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. In the past, she’s memorably left the restaurant (on multiple occasions) with a glass of red wine in hand. The Grammy winner has also dined with exes Drake, 34, Matt Kemp, 36, and Hassan Jameel, 32, there over the years.

If Rihanna’s on-going endorsement isn’t enough, celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z have also been regularly spotted there — with Chrissy Teigen claiming they have one of the best dishes in Los Angeles. “I am in love with the agnolotti pasta at this popular spot on the Pacific Coast Highway,” Chrissy said to Vogue Paris back in 2019. “It’s a homemade ravioli filled with sweet white corn in a white truffle sauce, and oh my god, it’s perfect,” she gushed.

Rihanna’s latest outing comes just after reports that she bought a new Beverly Hills home worth $13.8 million. The 7,628-square-foot mansion is in the same cul-de-sac where Beatles‘ icon Paul McCartney also lives (with past residents of the street including Mariah Carey and Madonna, who rented during the COVID-19 pandemic). Situated in Coldwater Canyon on a massive 21,958-square-foot lot, Rihanna has plenty of space on the ritzy new property that boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, in addition to a gym, pool, and hot tub. There’s even a wet bar room adjacent to the swimming area.