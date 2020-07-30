Watch
Rihanna Teases ‘R9’ Album Will Drop ‘Sooner’ Than Fans Think: ‘It’ll Be Worth The Wait’  

Stop everything. Rihanna just gave a detailed update on when she’s releasing her highly anticipated album, ‘R9.’ And, this is a must-see.

Rihanna‘s new album is on it’s way, don’t worry! The Grammy-winning singer, 32, teased her forthcoming album, R9 in a new interview on July 29, and promised fans that it will be worth the wait. RiRi also explained why it’s been taking so long to complete.  

“I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about,” she told Access Online, while discussing her new Fenty Skin line. “It probably is gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone because I got enough stress, questions and, ‘R9, when’s the album coming,” she said referencing her fans, who continued to question when Rihanna will drop new music. “They don’t leave me alone,” she said, assuring fans, “I haven’t neglected them. Music is still my baby.”

Rihanna went on to explain that the same thing happened ahead of the release of 2016’s Anti. “My fans, they want it and they want it now. And I remember this specifically when I was making Anti. It was my first day in the studio, first day, which is like, you’re still really early in the discovery stages, right. A paparazzi caught me going into the studio and after that, they thought my album was coming out that week,” she recalled.

“So, Anti to them took forever… so anytime you give them a little but of information that I’m working on music, they expect it to come now because in the past, it’s worked like that,” Rihanna continued. “In the past, I’d shoot out an album in three months, but now, I don’t have the luxury of doing that because I have other baby,” she explained, referencing her lingerie and skincare lines.

Rihanna also spoke to Entertainment Tonight, and revealed that her new music will certainly be worth the long wait. “I am always working on music. I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens,”she said, vowing, “It’s going to be worth it.”

She added, “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

It’s been four years since the Barbados beauty released her eighth studio album, Anti in 2016. Since then, she’s been busy building her beauty and fashion empires with her brand, Fenty, which she initially launched in 2017.