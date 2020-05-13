Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna To Finally Release Her New Album: ‘I Want It So Bad’

It seems Ariana Grande is as big a fan of Rihanna as we are! The singer opened up about how badly she wants RiRi to drop a new album.

Turns out we aren’t the only ones begging Rihanna to release new music! Ariana Grande has opened up about how badly she wants to hear new tracks from the “Diamonds” songstress, in a new interview. The “thank u, next” hitmaker spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music via video chat on May 13 to discuss everything from her new single “Stuck with U“, to her pop inspirations. Zane said to Ari, “I think when Rihanna came out and said, ‘If one more person asks me to drop the album, while I’m out here saving the world, I’m going to f**king kill somebody.’ was one of my favorite moments during quarantine ever,” to which she replied, “Yes. But also, I get it. I appreciate it. And I’m really glad that she’s putting in so much effort. It means a lot.”

Nevertheless, the former child star revealed she’s certainly ready for another Rihanna album. “I listened to Anti every day. I think it’s time I need it. You know what I mean? Sorry. She’s going to hate me for saying that, but I want it so bad. I get it. I appreciate it. Can you just post it and then just leave and then go back to work. And I’m buying the undies. I’m buying the makeup. I’m streaming Anti I’m streaming Unapologetic. I’m streaming Loud. Every day I really am,” she said.

“And I’m being patient and I’m supporting, but I just need you to hit send and just post it and just let us have it. You know what I mean? I’m so angry because I hate when people say this to me, but now that I’m saying it to her, it’s fine.” Ariana also opened up about how much music mattered to the late Mac Miller. “I think that nothing mattered more to him than music ever,” she told Zane.

“And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person.” The 26-year-old Florida native also discussed how Mac “touched” the world. “He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music. And I think that’s so evident in what he’s left us with and just how many incredible and different bodies of work.”