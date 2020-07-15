Drake was spotted with members of Rihanna’s family in Barbados in a series of new pics posted to Twitter! In the images, Drake posed for photos and even embraced Rihanna’s brother!

If Drake is working his way back into Rihanna‘s good graces, then hanging out with her family and hometown friends is definitely a choice. The “God’s Plan” rapper, 33, was spotted in a series of new photos posted by the account Word On Road on July 14 via Twitter featuring Drake smiling and posing with members of Rihanna’s family and friends in her home country of Barbados. In the photos, which you can see below, Drake, clad in a mask for some pics, wrapped his arms around a number of people and even made a few hand gestures at the camera — appearing quite familiar with the group he was with.

Drake spotted out today on Rihanna Drive in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/aZQOO0u5OS — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 14, 2020

Naturally, fans of the “Umbrella” songstress, 32, took to the comments and had some thoughts about the meetup. “Hanging with RiRi’s brother? i see where this is going,” one fan commented, noting that Drake was posing up with Rihanna’s brother, Rorrey. The pictures were even taken near Rihanna’s childhood home, on the street dubbed Rihanna Drive in 2017.

Of course, that wasn’t all the rapper was up to while in Rihanna’s home country. Drake was also seen on the evening of July 12 heading out for a night on the town on the Caribbean island, where fans were convinced that the rapper was trying to find Rihanna — literally. “Tryna find Rihanna,” one fan wrote after seeing the video of Drake strolling through Barbados at night.

And recent sightings of Drake in Barbados definitely have a lot to do with timing. Not only does the rapper have a new album on the way with a potential release date in August 2020, but Rihanna is newly single. The singer and activist and her partner of roughly three years, Hassan Jameel, split at the beginning of 2020, putting Rihanna back on the market. Naturally, Drake’s attention was likely piqued by the news.

Rihanna and Drake not only have a history of collaboration together, but they have sparked a number of rumors among their devoted fans concerning the status of their relationship. They had a rumored on-again, off-again romance between 2009-2016. During that time, they released music together and Drake even presented Rihanna with the Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs, where he confessed on stage that she was someone he had “been in love with since I was 22 years old.” Now, fans are left to wonder if this is the next chapter in the Drake and Rihanna saga.