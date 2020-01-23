Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: How Pressure From His Family Led To Their Split — She’ll Stay ‘True To Herself’

Rihanna and her ex-boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, called it quits after three years of dating, and now we know the reason why.

It’s no secret that model and singing sensation Rihanna, 31, is gorgeous, however, her image and appearance seemed to be a little too much for her recent ex Hassan Jameel, 31, and his family, who wanted him to have some more normalcy when it came to his significant other and their relationship. “Rihanna and Hassan truly love each other, but Hassan was having difficulties with Rihanna’s image because of pressure on him to have a more traditional and reserved relationship,” a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He was feeling it from his family, who think Rihanna is stunningly beautiful, but they also wanted her to be more tame, reserved and demure.”

Rihanna has dated her fair share of famous men over the years, like Drake, 33, and Chris Brown, 30, but this seemed like a different kind of relationship for the pop princess. The couple, who were first spotted together in the summer of 2017, traveled the world together constantly as Hassan’s demanding billionaire business continued to soar. Still, Rihanna seemed to rarely stray from her man’s side and it sounds like things haven’t been easy on either of them since their split earlier this month, despite her recently being spotted with Drake. “The split is not something either of them really wanted, however, it was becoming challenging,” our source added.

With her Fenty lines that include make-up, lingerie and apparel, Rihanna has a certain image to keep up at all times. She’s constantly releasing new campaign images, videos and more and she’s got a lot of product to sell! It wouldn’t be easy for her to change her look or ways in her line of work for anyone, including a man or his family, and she has no plans to do so. “Rihanna can’t because of her career which requires a certain image,” our source said. “Rihanna will always be true to herself.”