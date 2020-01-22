New year, new go at romance? The same day that Rihanna’s split from Hassan Jameel was announced, she was spotted getting close with Drake at a concert in New York City.

Giving it another go? Rihanna and her ex Drake got up close and personal at an A$AP Rocky concert in New York on January 17. The former couple were attending the event as part of Yams Day, and a fan got video of the pair together. The reunion came on the same day the news dropped that Rihanna, 31, and her boyfriend of two-and-a-half-years Hassan Jameel had split. And already Drizzy is right there by RiRi’s side. These two just can’t quit each other.

The pair was spotted getting cozy in the audience at the Yams Day benefit concert honoring the late A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams. Drake and Rihanna dated briefly in the fall of 2016. That came after he famously told Rihanna while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Awards at the August 2016 VMAS that he’d been in love with her since he was 22-years-old. She was absolutely floored and soon the pair started dating exclusively. Unfortunately, that commitment fizzled out. By Dec. 2016, Drake, 33, had moved on to a flirtation with Jennifer Lopez, 50. They shared cuddly Instagram pics together over several months that followed.

It would be so amazing if these two rekindled their romance because their chemistry is insane! Their collaborations, their concert appearances, their playful PDA over the years. Rihanna and Drake are positively made for each other. Fans have always loved them together and now that some time has passed, maybe Drizzy is in a place where he can settle down and be a one woman man. After all, Rihanna proved with Hassan that she’s capable of a long term romance.

Drake and Rihanna were spotted in celebration of #YamsDay 💎! A power couple 🖤 pic.twitter.com/pP7n5lIYnr — WorldstarHipHop (@WorldstarMemez) January 18, 2020

It’s still unclear what cause RiRi and Hassan’s sudden breakup. Rihanna was first photographed with the Saudi billionaire in June of 2017, making out in pool while in Spain. Though she kept their relationship fairly private, she just gushed about him to Vogue only four months ago. In Oct. 2019, she said, “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,” though she didn’t name Hassan. Now that he’s out of the picture, Drake seems to have impeccable timing when it comes to reconnecting with his former love RiRi.