Chris Brown’s Adorable Son Aeko, 2 Mos., Yawns At Bedtime In Sweet New Video

Chris Brown just can’t get enough of his sweet little boy! In his latest post to Instagram, Chris shared the most adorable video of two-month-old Aeko yawning right before bedtime.

There’s no denying that Chris Brown, 30, is totally in love with his new baby boy. On Jan. 20, the “No Guidance” singer took to his Instagram account to share the sweetest new video of his two-month-old son, Aeko. In the video, the tiny tot’s face was front and center with a fun filter over the screen. As music played in the background, someone — possibly Chris’s rumored partner and mother of Aeko, Ammika Harris, 26 — caressed Aeko’s soft cheeks with their finger. Soon, it was clear that Aeko was quite nearly ready to fall asleep, as he let out a huge yawn that lasted a solid five or more seconds! Chris simply captioned the video with a sleepy emoji, letting the cute clip speak for itself!

Since Aeko’s birth in November 2019, both Chris and Ammika have been getting a lot more comfortable sharing sweet, intimate moments of their son with their legions of fans and followers. Roughly two weeks ago on Jan. 8, Chris gushed about his two children — including daughter Royalty Brown, 5, whom he shares with Nia Guzman, 36 — with two pictures of his youngsters. He captioned both snaps “Miss Brown” and “Mr. Brown,” respectively, and fans couldn’t get over just how much the pair looked like their famous father!

With two happy, healthy kiddos in his life, Chris is really living on Cloud Nine and couldn’t be happier with his little family. The singer is “head over heels in love with Aeko and can’t believe he’s so blessed to have two incredible children,” a source close to Chris shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Chris dedicates all his free time to his family now,” the source continued. “He rarely goes out or parties anymore, and the only time he’s away from [his kids] is if he’s working. His priorities have completely shifted and he’s matured so much over these past few years since becoming a father.”

Fatherhood clearly suits Chris, who has come quite a long way since his turbulent, unpredictable past. Fans love to see this tender side of the father-of-two and look forward to seeing more pics and videos of he’s two little ones in the future!