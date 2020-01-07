Exclusive
Chris Brown ‘Head Over Heels In Love’ With Baby Aeko: He’d ‘Sacrifice’ Everything For Him

Fatherhood looks good on Chris Brown! Chris’ priorities have completely changed since having his son, Aeko, and daughter Royalty, 5. He’d sacrifice anything for them, we’ve learned exclusively.

Round two of fatherhood has changed Chris Brown‘s life forever. The “No Guidance” singer, 30, is now the father of two beautiful kids after welcoming his newborn son, Aeko Brown, into the world, and that couldn’t make him happier. A source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “head over heels in love with Aeko and can’t believe he’s so blessed to have two incredible children.” Chris was already a hands-on father to his five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, the source explained, but with two kiddos, he’s 100% got that sitcom dad energy. “Chris dedicates all his free time to his family now,” they said. “He rarely goes out or parties anymore, and the only time he’s away from [his kids] is if he’s working. His priorities have completely shifted and he’s matured so much over these past few years since becoming a father.”

Chris, who used to be a regular on the Hollywood party circuit, isn’t missing his nights out on the town one bit. It’s all about being home for dinner and bedtime stories now. While Aeko, who was born in November, is Chris’ second child, there are a ton of firsts he’s experiencing as the father of a boy. “He’s learning so much,” the insider gushed. “He sacrifices everything and anything to be there taking care of Aeko, and Ammika [Harris, his ex-girlfriend and Aeko’s mother], whenever possible. Aeko has been such a blessing to his life and Chris can’t wait to watch him grow up.” Chris, like the rest of the world, was actually pretty surprised to see this “side” of him, but he’s “loving every minute of it.”

A second insider echoed that, EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife that, “the birth of his son has shown Chris that his heart can love even more than he thought possible. He honestly didn’t know if he’d be able to love another child as much as he loves Royalty but when Aeko was was born the love just expanded. His kids bring out the very best in him.” So what’s next for Chris besides changing diapers and playdates? Our insider says he’s hitting the studio soon! Being a two-time dad has inspired him that much.

