Chris Brown: How The ‘Proud’ Dad’s Making Sure Royalty, 5, Doesn’t Feel Left Out After Birth Of Son Aeko

Chris Brown is such a doting dad! The superstar just welcomed his second baby Aeko, and is going above and beyond to make sure Royalty is a part of her little brother’s life.

Chris Brown, 30, loves being a dad! The “Run It” singer is a father to his adorable 5-year-old daughter Royalty Brown with ex Nia Guzman, 36, and is making sure his first doesn’t feel left out when it comes to newborn son Aeko with Ammika Harris, 26. “Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids,” a source close to the singer spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that.”

Chris welcomed little Aeko on Nov. 20, 2019 after months of speculation that Ammika was expecting. This Christmas would have marked his first as a dad of two, and also Royalty’s first as a big sister! “He’s being very careful to make sure Royalty doesn’t feel left out or get jealous,” the insider adds. “That’s why he went so crazy at Christmas for her, sending her on a Disney cruise and then when she got home he spoiled her with tons of gifts. And so far there is no jealousy, she’s just a very proud big sister.” How sweet!

Royalty had quite the Christmas, as her dad surprised her with a large wad of cash! The little girl has been getting into the holiday spirit all over social media, even raising $1500 for non-profit organization Miracle Babies after participating in a 60 second shopping challenge with her gorgeous mama. She also stole the show in her Christmas pageant at school — as seen in a video posted by Chris — and looked so sweet in her adorable white dress! Royalty is becoming a total star in her own right, and often shows off her stylish duds on her very own Instagram page (managed by mom, of course).

As we previously reported, Chris was absolutely thrilled about Aeko’s birth — and for Royalty to be a big sis.c“He is really looking forward to getting Royalty involved in everything and expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever,” a source told HollywoodLife back in November. “He loves the fact that he has a daughter and a son and he now feels complete,” the friend added.