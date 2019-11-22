Chris Brown Can’t Wait To Introduce Royalty To New Baby: She’ll Be The ‘Most Amazing Big Sister’

Big sister! Chris Brown is so excited to introduce his new son with Ammika Harris to his daughter, Royalty, and get her ‘involved in everything’ when it comes to being a big sister.

Chris Brown, 30, has big plans for his daughter, Royalty Brown, 5. The singer is thrilled to be the father to a baby boy with his lady Ammika Harris, 26, despite still having yet to announce the joyful news. He is, however, already prepped to introduce his and Ammika’s new bundle of joy to his daughter Royalty, whom he shares with model Nia Guzman, 36. “Chris is happy with being a father again,” a friend of Chris tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is really looking forward to getting Royalty involved in everything and expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever.”

The performer really does seem to have it all now with his two little ones and couldn’t be happier to be the father of son and a daughter. “He loves the fact that he has a daughter and a son and he now feels complete,” the friend continued. Chris is already having “dreams of their future” and is “really looking forward to seeing what both his kids grow up to be.” How sweet!

Of course, fatherhood has really transformed Chis, too. His perspective “has changed Chris for the better and now having a son it is really making the important things in life come to the front.” The R&B singer welcomed his son with Ammika on Nov. 21, per reports from TMZ. However, fans thought Chris and Ammika — who were at one point romantically linked to one another — hinted at the baby news by way of cryptic posts on their respective Instagram pages.

Chris previously shared two curious posts on his Instagram: the first featured a photo of the singer looking down with a huge smile on his face, with the vague caption “11-20-2019.” Following that post, Chris shared another pic of himself rocking a hoodie with the word “BORN” stitched across. Not very subtle — at least, fans thought so! Ammika also posted to her Instagram story on Nov. 21 and wrote, “I was in love when I first saw you ❤.” After months and months of speculation, fans are still waiting to receive some form of final confirmation that Chris and Ammika’s son has arrived. They cannot wait to see the first pics of the sweet baby boy!