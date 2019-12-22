Exclusive
Ammika Harris & Chris Brown Have A ‘Strong Bond’ After Birth Of Baby Aeko: She’s A ‘Natural’ Mother

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris
U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together.
Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.
Ammika Harris and Chris Brown are adapting to becoming the parents of their one-month-old newborn son Aeko and are feeling grateful for the new perspective it’s giving them.

Ammika Harris, 26, has just become a first time mom with the birth of her son Aeko on Nov. 20 and although it’s been a new experience for her, it’s been helping strengthen the bond she has with her son’s father Chris Brown, 30, and as parents, they’re getting closer than ever. “Chris and Ammika share a very strong bond and it’s only gotten stronger since the baby was born,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris is head over heels in love with his son and so grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world. This Christmas he will be spoiling both of them rotten.”

In addition to looking forward to the holidays, Ammika has been looking forward to raising her new little tot and is already feeling like a “natural” mother. “Ammika is really adjusting to motherhood like a natural. She is so nurturing and she is there for everything and anything Aeko needs,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Ammika’s loved ones have seen a different side of her since becoming a mom and it’s only made her even more beautiful in their eyes than they ever imagined. She is so protective of Aeko, she’s constantly holding him, staring at him, and never wants to put him down. It’s really adorable and it’s so sweet to see the love between them.”

Both Ammike and Chris were very private about Aeko until a few weeks after he was born. They didn’t confirm the pregnancy but confirmed his birth with a sweet photo of his foot and Chris’ hand on Dec. 11. Shortly after the confirmation post, Ammika and Chris have been sharing pregnancy photos that prove Ammika was glowing in the nine months before she became a mother.