Ammika Harris & Chris Brown Have A ‘Strong Bond’ After Birth Of Baby Aeko: She’s A ‘Natural’ Mother

Ammika Harris and Chris Brown are adapting to becoming the parents of their one-month-old newborn son Aeko and are feeling grateful for the new perspective it’s giving them.

Ammika Harris, 26, has just become a first time mom with the birth of her son Aeko on Nov. 20 and although it’s been a new experience for her, it’s been helping strengthen the bond she has with her son’s father Chris Brown, 30, and as parents, they’re getting closer than ever. “Chris and Ammika share a very strong bond and it’s only gotten stronger since the baby was born,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris is head over heels in love with his son and so grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world. This Christmas he will be spoiling both of them rotten.”

In addition to looking forward to the holidays, Ammika has been looking forward to raising her new little tot and is already feeling like a “natural” mother. “Ammika is really adjusting to motherhood like a natural. She is so nurturing and she is there for everything and anything Aeko needs,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Ammika’s loved ones have seen a different side of her since becoming a mom and it’s only made her even more beautiful in their eyes than they ever imagined. She is so protective of Aeko, she’s constantly holding him, staring at him, and never wants to put him down. It’s really adorable and it’s so sweet to see the love between them.”