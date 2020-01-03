See Pic
Chris Brown's Ex Ammika Harris Shares Stunning New Pic Of Their Baby Son Aeko: 'He's A Big Boy'

ammika harris shares pic aeko
He’s already growing up so fast! Ammika Harris took to Instagram to share a new photo of her son with Chris Brown, Aeko, and couldn’t help but gush about the adorable little boy.

Ammika Harris, 26, is such a proud first-time mom! The aspiring model took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to share a new snapshot of her sweet little boy, whom she shares with Chris Brown, 30, as Aeko gazed up at his mom while she snapped the pic! The picture featured Aeko — sans shirt — with his eyes wide open and arms sprawled to the side. His mouth was slightly agape as he looked up at his doting mother, while she rested her hand gently on his itty bitty belly! “AEKO!!!! He think he’s a big boy now,” she captioned the pic, adding a heart emoji with her loving words. 

It’s definitely been a whirlwind for the first-time parent as she’s made this major life transition. But Ammika can rest assured that she has a lot of support from her former partner and father of her child, Chris. “Chris and Ammika share a very strong bond and it’s only gotten stronger since the baby was born,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris is head over heels in love with his son and so grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world.”

What’s more, Ammika already seems to have motherhood down, with a secondary source further explaining how she is “adjusting to motherhood like a natural. She is so nurturing and she is there for everything and anything Aeko needs.” Her loved ones have really “seen a different side of her since becoming a mom and it’s only made her even more beautiful in their eyes than they ever imagined.” Of course, Ammika is also incredibly protective of her first-born child, which explains why it took her and Chris quite some time to reveal any photos or information about their son until she was ready.

But in the nearly two months since Aeko’s birth, motherhood is clearly suiting Ammika well! Based on her above post, she is truly bursting at the seams with love for her tiny tot and now feels comfortable, much like Chris, to share those special moments with her fans. We cannot wait to see more of little Aeko in the future!