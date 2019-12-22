Chris Brown Sleeps With Adorable Newborn Son Aeko, 1 Month, On His Chest In Sweet New Pic

Chris Brown welcomed his son Aeko Catori Brown with Ammika Harris on Nov. 20 and the proud dad just posted the cutest pic of his sleeping baby!

Chris Brown, 30, is the sweetest doting dad! The “Run It” singer shared an adorable photo of him and his newborn son Aeko Catori Brown napping on his chest on Sunday, Dec. 22. The baby was looking holiday-ready in a sweet white-and-green striped sleeper as he slept alongside his sleepy dad! Like any new parent, Chris apparently needed to catch up on some shut eye himself as he peacefully dozed keeping both hands protectively on his son. The two seemed to be lying down on a bed — evident by the pretty gray feather print sheets behind them — as Chris’ black LA Dodgers hat covered his closed eyes. The singer simply captioned the moment with a heart emoji, and we can’t get over how precious the photo is!

Chris welcomed his new son with Ammika Harris, 26, on Nov. 20 after months of keeping her pregnancy under wraps. The couple finally confirmed Aeko’s arrival on Dec. 11, simply captioning a black-and-white image “AEKO CATORI BROWN.” Ammika also shared a sweet pic the same day, writing “Can’t help but falling in love with you. #purespirit 11.20.2019.” The 26-year-old model, who kept the rumor mill going by posting tons of sexy flat-tummy pix throughout her pregnancy, also took to Instagram to reveal a baby bump pic on Dec. 22. “My favorite picture of me and my belly,” the brunette captioned the Aug. 30 snap, showing off her growing figure in a hot pink string bikini. Cradling her bump, she was all-smiles as she rocked layered necklaces, bracelets and flaunted her tattoos.

Since the birth of Aeko, Chris and Ammika are reportedly closer than ever — and motherhood has come naturally to the 26-year-old. “Chris is head over heels in love with his son and so grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world. This Christmas he will be spoiling both of them rotten,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, also adding that Ammika simply doesn’t want to put her baby son down! The “Loyalty” singer’s latest pic comes just days after he revealed Aeko’s face via another sleepy photo on Dec. 13, and Ammika confirming that she gave birth via c-section. “At the beginning of my pregnancy I weighed 108 lbs., by the end I was 157 lbs,” she admitted Dec. 18, adding that she “didn’t know what to expect” after having a c-section.

Aeko is Chris’ second child, as he’s already dad to 5-year-old Royalty Brown with ex Nia Guzman, 36! Royalty recently got into the Christmas spirit with her school pageant, and even raised $1500 at a recent charity event supporting Miracle Babies.