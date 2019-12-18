Ammika Harris Reveals She Had A C-Section With Baby Aeko & Gained 50 Lbs. During Pregnancy

Ammika Harris got real about her personal pregnancy journey in a new video she shared to Instagram on Dec. 18. The new mom explained how she’s healing after undergoing a c-section during her son’s birth and she revealed her pre-pregnancy weight.

Ammika Harris is opening up about all of her firsts as a new mom in a video she shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning. The model, 26, who welcome her first child with Chris Brown, 30 — a son named, Aeko Catori Brown — on November 20, revealed for the first time that she underwent a c-section. Ammika shared a video of her post-baby belly and spoke about how she’s learned to be patient with her recovery process.

“At the beginning of my pregnancy I weighed 108 lbs., by the end I was 157 lbs,” she wrote on top of a clip of her showing her stomach, adding,

“I was huge.” She went on to explain how undergoing a c-section forced her to face the unknown.

“During my pregnancy I said to myself, ‘I need to get back to my regular size ASAP. I would say, ‘I’ll give myself 2 weeks.’ I didn’t know what to expect after giving birth. Especially after a c-section,” Ammika continued. “2 weeks was impossible. Your body need time to recover and you need to give your uterus time to shrink too. I’m now 4 weeks postpartum. This is my belly today. 2 more weeks until I can start working out again.”

Ammika’s candid note came just one day after she admitted that she’s not satisfied with her post-baby body. The new mom shared a selfie of herself, where she was pictured lifting up the sides of her pink long sleeve shirt. The comments section quickly filled with other moms sharing their own postpartum experiences, with one fan writing, “I have two little girls and am motivated by you to get my mom bod back!!!!!! Thank you or keeping positive vibes in the world!!!!!”

The model, who usually doesn’t interact with fans too much on social media, replied, “Give it time love!” She then admitted, “I still have a little belly and far from where I want my body to be.”