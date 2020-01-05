Chris Brown Posts Video Of Ammika Harris Kissing Their Newborn Son Aeko & Fans Lose Their Minds

Social media collectively went “awwww” when Chris Brown posted a clip of Ammika Harris cozying up with their little one Aeko.

Cuteness ahead! You’ve been warned. Chris Brown, 30, gave his millions of fans another glimpse of his adorable newborn son Aeko when he posted an Instagram video of Ammika Harris, 26, giving their little one a bunch of smooches on January 5. Ammika and their baby boy cuddled up in the clip where she continued to give him a bunch of kisses on his cheek which he eventually came around to with a big smile that was nothing short of absolutely precious to witness. Fans left a variety of complimentary words for the adorable moment in Chris’ comments section that ranged from a simple “OMG” to “He’s growing so fast!”

Chris and Ammika have done an excellent job at providing their fanbase with a bunch of snaps of Aeko since they confirmed his birth in early December 2019 (his official birthdate was November 20). The gorgeous model shared a stunning pic of him on January 3 which she captioned with “He thinks he’s a big boy now!” Fans took note of how much Aeko resembled his superstar father, with one saying “He look like ‘07 Breezy!”

There has also been a ton of father/son time between the “Run It” singer and his son. Chris held him in his arms while Aeko slept on his chest in a photo that easily broke the internet on December 22. “Awww look at your little family,” one fan gushed.

Don’t forget about me! Chris has also been posting a bunch of pics and videos of and with his daughter Royalty, 5, who he shares with ex Nia Guzman, 36. The sassy youngster channeled his other ex Rihanna, 31, when she adorably played around with a colorful umbrella shortly after the New Year.

“Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids,” a source close to the singer spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that.”