Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 5, Channels Rihanna While Playing With Umbrella In New Pic

Big sister Royalty Brown is all-smiles she shows off her stylish outfit and colorful umbrella on Instagram!

Royalty Brown is turning out to be a little fashion queen! The 5-year-old looked so cute in her latest Instagram post — shared by mom Nia Guzman, 36 — and we could not over her stylish outfit. Rocking a gray sweatsuit with the neon Louis Vuitton logo by RichKids, Chris Brown‘s daughter kept the holiday vibes going with a gold pair of lace-up boots! She looked like a total Los Angeles kid with her wire sunglasses and long beachy hair. “Been a little under the weather… I’m a little late. Happy new year everyone!” she captioned the photos.

The little girl was all-smiles in the adorable photos, and we were loving her mini multi-colored umbrella! Royalty appeared to be laughing as she held the accessory in one photo, then posed next to it in the second, then had more fun in the third! We couldn’t exactly tell if it was rainy, but a girls’ gotta be prepared. Royalty just happened to remind of us her dad’s ex Rihanna in the photos as, of course, the Barbados native is well-known for her iconic 2007 hit “Umbrella.”

Royalty has plenty of reasons to smile lately, especially over her recent promotion to big sister again with birth of baby brother Aeko in November! Chris Brown, 30, welcomed his second child with Ammika Harris, 26, and Royalty has been front and center for the whole experience. She was recently spotted taking on diaper changing duty, and, as we previously reported, Chris is making sure Royalty feels included every step of the way. This marks the Royalty’s second younger sibling, as mom Nia gave birth to her sister Sinatra earlier this year.

Chris recently spoiled his little girl with an epic Christmas present: a trip on a Disney cruise! While Chris himself didn’t seem to be on the dream vacation, his mom Joyce Hawkins spent some quality grandmother-granddaughter time with Royalty. The 5-year-old looked like she had the time of her life as she snapped pics in a princess dress and rocked a crown! “THANKS DAD YOU MAKE ALL THIS POSSIBLE!!! THANKS FOR THIS EARLY CHRISTMAS GIFT!!! THANKS MOM FOR HELPING WITH SOME OF MY AMAZING OUTFITS,” Chris mom captioned the sweet pics. In addition to the vacation, he also surprised his daughter with a wad of cash on Christmas day which we’re guessing is going right to the local toy store!