Chris Brown Shares Pics Of Kids Royalty, 5, & Newborn Aeko, Both Looking More Like Him Than Ever

Chris Brown
Chris Brown’s son and daughter are his total mini-me’s! Chris posted two new photos of Aeko and Royalty to Instagram that have fans obsessed with their similarities.

Chris Brown can’t get enough of his kids. The “No Guidance” singer, 30, shared two new pics on Instagram of his newborn son Aeko Brown and five-year-old daughter Royalty Brown, and they’re looking more like him by the day. Chris captioned the sweet photos from January 8, “Mr. Brown” and “Ms. Brown,” respectively, are absolutely precious. The first photo is a closeup shot of Aeko, his son with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, who was born in November. Aeko, wearing the tiniest Nike sweatshirt, totally has his father’s huge eyes. He’s so sweet. See the pic below! Royalty’s black and white photo is pure glamour, showing the kindergartener wearing a pearl headband, with a bird perched in her hair. Her sparkly star earrings are super cute, too. You can see the pretty professional shot HERE.

Have you noticed anything different about Chris’ Instagram feed lately? It’s almost fully photos of his son and daughter. A source close to the “Privacy” singer told HollywoodLife recently that becoming a father for the second time has totally reshaped Chris’ priorities. “Chris is a hands-on dad and dedicates all his free time to his family now,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He rarely goes out or parties anymore, and the only time he’s away from [his kids] is if he’s working. He’s matured so much over these past few years since becoming a father.”

It’s clear how much Chris adores Aeko and Royalty. Since Aeko’s birth, Chris has shared tons of photos and videos of his little guy’s firsts — something he didn’t get to experience with Royalty. Fans totally lost it when he posted a video of Ammika giving Aeko kisses on the cheek and cuddling.

Mr Brown 🥰

Chris’ fans were all about the baby pics, naturally. “Beautiful baby, God bless 💙🙏🏽,” one fan commented on the new Aeko post. “Awww😭❤️,” wrote another. “Queen RORO,” a commenter said about Royalty’s pic. “Roro been the queen of all the girlies periodt!”

 