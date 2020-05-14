Rihanna Jokes About ‘Losing’ Her 9th Album As Fans Beg Her To Finally Release It

Rihanna fans want to know when the singer will drop her much-anticipated ninth album, however the ‘Diamonds’ songstress isn’t having any of it.

Rihanna just told a fan she “lost” her new album! The Fenty Beauty founder made a funny remark when she replied to a comment on her latest Instagram post, as she continued teasing her legions of followers who won’t stop asking about her long-awaited ninth album. The 32-year-old took to Instagram on May 13 to share a clip of herself in a new pair of shades from her Off Record eyewear line, and fans were quick to drop comments about new music. “WHERES THE ALBUM,” one fan wrote, to which Rihanna replied, “I lost it,” with the shrugging emoji. When another follower commented, “DON’T DROP THAT ALBUM,” she replied, “navy this who to blame right here look.” Rihanna hasn’t released an album since Anti dropped in 2016.

Just one day earlier, fellow pop star Ariana Grande revealed she’s dying to hear Rihanna’s new music. “I’m really glad that she’s putting in so much effort. It means a lot,” she said. “I listened to Anti every day. I think it’s time I need it. You know what I mean? Sorry. She’s going to hate me for saying that, but I want it so bad. I get it. I appreciate it. Can you just post it and then just leave and then go back to work. And I’m buying the undies. I’m buying the makeup. I’m streaming Anti I’m streaming Unapologetic. I’m streaming Loud. Every day I really am.”

Ari also added, “And I’m being patient and I’m supporting, but I just need you to hit send and just post it and just let us have it. You know what I mean? I’m so angry because I hate when people say this to me, but now that I’m saying it to her, it’s fine.” It comes just weeks after Rihanna went live on Instagram to chat with fans, and couldn’t help but address those asking about her new music. “If one of y’all motherf**kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight,” she said to the camera while wearing sunglasses and showing off long braids in her hair.

The “Stay” crooner has been working hard to do her part to help the tough situation caused by the virus, including donating $5 million to global coronavirus relief via her Clara Lionel Foundation. She also pledged to donate another $1 million alongside Jay-Z, 50, to help those who have been affected in Los Angeles and New York and has been aiming her efforts at domestic violence victims who are at risk of the violence getting worse due to being at home.