Beyoncé Rocks Red High Heels On Romantic Valentine’s Day Date With Jay-Z

Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted looked stylish while stepping out for a romantic meal in Santa Monica, CA on Valentine’s Day.

Beyonce, 39, and Jay-Z, 51, turned heads during a rare outing on Valentine’s Day. The husband and wife enjoyed a date night when visiting a restaurant in Santa Monica, CA on the holiday of love and looked sleek in stylish and comfortable attire. Bey seemed to be embracing the romantic spirit of the day when she wore a black jacket with bright red heels and matching sunglasses, and carried a red purse.

Jay went for a more casual look in a black hoodie, which he had over his head and face while walking by photographers, black pants and black sneakers. He also wore a black mask to keep himself and others safe from the coronavirus.

Before her latest outing with her rapper hubby, Bey stunned in various promo photos for her active wear brand, Ivy Park. The “Irreplaceable” crooner looked amazing in a brown latex bodysuit in Instagram photos she posted on Feb. 13. In the pics, she’s laying on top of what appears to be a white mattress that’s wrapped in plastic and is also wearing white sneakers.

Just weeks before that, she wowed in different promo pics that showed her posing in a long-sleeved pink crop top and matching pink pants while standing in front of a fur-lined pink jeep. She also wore pointy pink boots and mirrored sunglasses and gave a fierce look to the camera. Some of her long locks were up while the rest remained down and she looked flawless.

Beyonce isn’t the only one who models her Ivy Park collections though. Her daughter Blue Ivy, 9, who she shares with Jay, has also been seen in the popular clothing line. One of the most recent times she was spotted representing her mom’s brand was during a Jan. outing with Beyonce in New York City on Feb. 6. The look-alike ladies hit up a fabric store while wearing matching maroon Ivy Park outfits and looked great.