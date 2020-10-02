Rihanna Debuts New Savage X Fenty Collection: Shop The Must-Have, Sexiest Lingerie Looks From The Show

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show officially aired on Amazon on Oct. 2 & you can shop all of the fabulous new pieces right here!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol.2 fashion show, which you can stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting Oct. 2. The show was pre-recorded in a studio in LA due to Covid-19, which was a lot different than her show last year which debuted at NYFW. Nonetheless, even though there was no live audience, the show was still fabulous and some of our favorite celebrities were even models in the show!

The new Fall 2020 lingerie collection just may be our favorite from the brand because there was a ton of bold colors and accents. During the show, Rihanna explained that this collection is made up of very personal pieces and even includes bras with her handwriting and her own “doodles.” The entire collection ranges from bras to underwear, corsets, bodysuits, and so much more. Plus, for the first time, the brand created a menswear collection with Christian Combs, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Some trends we saw from the collection, which is currently available on Amazon and on the Savage X Fenty website, were lace, chains, and metallic, while there was definitely a punk, goth vibe to the collection. It was a reflection of Rihanna’s own personal style as she admitted in the show, “Everything that I do is going to be personal to me – especially when it comes to Savage.”

We rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the new collection and you can shop everything below!

1. Savage x Fenty Regular Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit

This sexy cutout lace bodysuit was seen all over the runway at the show and it comes in four different colors – black, blue, purple, and pink. The see-through one-piece has adjustable spaghetti straps, a deep V-neckline, and a massive cutout on the stomach. It has a high leg feature and a thong bottom, plus, the bra is wireless. Paris Hilton actually wore this piece in pink during the show. $74, amazon.com

2. Savage x Fenty Living in the Clouds Iridescent Lace Caged Demi Bra

This demi-cup bra has underwire and is lightly padded to give you a little lift, plus the caged satin straps add some fun pizazz to the look. Both cups are covered in lace and there is even a bedazzled logo on one side. This bra comes in two different colors – pink and blackened pearl – both of which have a metallic and iridescent finish. $64, amazon.com

3. Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry High Leg Lace Brazilian

These lace Brazilian undies are going to be your new go-to pair! They come in three colors – royal blue, black, and lavender, plus, they’re super comfortable and sexy. They’re high-waisted and have a high-leg fit while the back is lined down the middle with seamless floral details on the sides. They’re super stretchy and you can pair it with any of the new bras from the collection. $24, amazon.com

4. Savage X Fenty Floral Glow Lace & Mesh Slip

Ok, we are seriously obsessed with this tiny little mesh slip dress. It comes in black, white, and purple, plus, it’s available in curvy sizes so absolutely anyone can rock this sexy number. It features a wireless floral V-neck bra top with adjustable spaghetti straps and the rest of the dress is made from a skintight, stretchy see-through mesh fabric. You can rock it alone or wear it on top of a bra and underwear for more coverage. $49, amazon.com

5. Savage x Fenty Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra

This bra is simple, classic, and unbelievably sexy. Available in pink, purple, and black, you’re going to want to wear this every day. It’s made of stretchy floral lace and has funky adjustable glitter spaghetti straps. A tiny ose gold X charm is fastened front and center and the bra is fully unlined and completely see-through. You can rock it alone or pair it with the matching underwear. $59, amazon.com

6. Savage X Fenty Floral Glow Lace Bodysuit with Keyhole

You will be obsessed with this plunging V-neck lace bodysuit! It’s super sexy and available in black, white, and purple, plus, it ranges in all different sizes including curvy. It’s stretchy which makes it comfortable and breathable, and the best part is the sexy keyhole cutout on the stomach that’s fastened with a little bow. You can pull the strings looser or tighter depending on how you want it to fit and the criss-cross straps are also adjustable. $74, amazon.com

7. Savage x Fenty Garden of Eden Lightly Lined Bra

There’s nothing we love more than a bra with some pizazz and that’s exactly what this piece is. The floral underwire bra is lightly padded and covered in a metallic lace with dazzling crystals embellished on the cups. The straps are adjustable and it comes in another color – nude – which is a solid brown color with no florals but a lot more crystals on the cups. $64, amazon.com

8. Savage x Fenty Living in the Clouds Iridescent Lace Corset

You may remember this corset from seeing Irina Shayk rock it on the runway during the fashion show! We can’t think of a sexier piece of lingerie and this corset comes in pink and black. It has an iridescent sheen on top of the floral lace design and boning on the bodice to suck you in. The underwire bra is unlined and the bottom of the piece has garter straps. The best part about this corset is that the straps are adjustable and removable so you can make it strapless, plus, it’s available in pink and black. $89, amazon.com

9. Savage X Fenty Floral Glow Lace Bustier

A bustier is an absolute wardrobe essential and we especially love this one because it’s classic and simple, but super sexy. It’s unlined and made of a stretchy sheer mesh fabric while the underwire bra has a subtle floral design. The criss-cross back straps are adjustable and the top comes in black, white, and lavender. $69, amazon.com

10. Savage X Fenty Love Language Fishnet Thigh Highs

If there was one major trend we saw throughout the fashion show it was without a doubt fishnet tights and now we are obsessed. This pair of stretchy pull-on fishnet thigh-high socks would instantly spice up any outfit and they’re finished with a pretty lace ruffle trim at the top. They do not stay up on their own and garters are needed to keep them up, which is totally fine considering there are a slew of gorgeous pieces with garter straps from the collection. The thigh-highs are available in black, white, and purple. $32, amazon.com