The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, & the star looked fabulous in a slew of sexy lingerie looks!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The most highly anticipated fashion show is without a doubt Rihanna’s, 32, Savage X Fenty show, and this year’s event was nothing short of perfect. Last year she debuted her lingerie collection during NYFW but because of the pandemic this year, things were a bit different. The show was pre-recorded at a studio in LA and featured a ton of fabulous looks but Rihanna’s were of course the best. Rihanna opened the show, which is filmed from behind, in a nearly naked lingerie look featuring fishnet stockings, black lace lingerie, silver chain belts, and a garter belt, all while wearing a mullet wig. From there, her looks only got better.

Watch the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show exclusively on Prime Video right here.

The next time we see Rihanna is during a nature scene where there are dancers surrounded by gorgeous colorful flowers. Of course, RiRi literally blooms out of a massive pink lotus flower wearing a massive fluffy purple floral shawl that reached the floor, on top of a skintight, sheer purple floral lace bodysuit with metallic accents. She accessorized her look with faux floral eyelashes, tight braids, hip-high metallic purple latex boots, and a diamond choker necklace.

For her last look of the show, Rihanna walked the “runway” wearing a pair of tight, high-waisted black leather hot shorts with a sheer black long-sleeve high neck polka dot blouse tucked in. The top featured an off-the-shoulder ruffled black overlay and she topped her look off with slouchy elbow-length leather gloves with silver studs, a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos, and diamond earrings.

Rihanna did not disappoint and her outfits, as well as all of the pieces in the collection, just kept getting better and better! Plus, you can shop the new Savage X Fenty collection right here!