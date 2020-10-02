Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Irina Shayk & More Best Dressed Celebs At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show was nothing short of amazing & some of our favorite celebrities looked fabulous as they modeled in sexy lingerie ensembles!

Just when we thought nothing could top Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show from last year, this year’s show was even more fabulous. The show debuted the Fall 2020 collection of Rihanna’s lingerie line and some of our favorite celebrities modeled in the show. In true Rihanna style, the show was full of shocking surprises, amazing outfits, and fabulous performances. This year’s show was a bit different than the last as it was pre-recorded and wasn’t in-person so there were no guests, however, the lineup of models made up for it.

Bella Hadid, 23, who has modeled for Rihanna’s lingerie line and her PUMA collection in the past, looked insanely sexy in a black lingerie set featuring a strappy sheer mesh triangle bra with matching high-waisted lace underwear and a garter belt. She highlighted her toned abs with a double-layered thin crystal belt around her tiny waist and accessorized with a chunky diamond choker necklace and hip-high black latex boots.

Cara Delevingne, 28, was of course a model considering she’s one of Rihanna’s BFFs and has modeled in almost all of RiRi’s shows. For this show, Cara looked amazing racy lingerie while rocking a blonde mullet wig. Demi Moore, 57, looked better than ever in a sheer black lace bodysuit with a lowcut V-neckline and spaghetti straps while two diamond necklaces accentuated her chest. She looked like a goddess lying down in a pair of fishnet stockings while models danced around her.

Irina Shayk and Laura Harrier also modeled in the show looking stunning in their sexy lingerie ensembles while Paris Hilton also made a quick, surprise appearance that was greatly appreciated. Meanwhile, Normani, 24, who has modeled in many of Rihanna’s campaigns, stole the show in a white lace lingerie set that made her look like a sexy bride.

Perhaps our favorite moment from the show was when Lizzo, 32, made an appearance. While we were disappointed she didn’t perform, she more than made up for it with her sexy ensemble. She had a solo where she’s decked out in completely see-through royal blue lingerie featuring a lace triangle bra, a matching thong, and a pair of skintight high-waisted fishnet tights on top, showing off her bare behind. She showed off her assets while dancing around and even twerking on the floor.

Not only did the models look stunning, but there were also major performances from Rosalia, Ella Mai, Roddy Rich, and Miguel, with a surprise appearance by Travis Scott, who performed “Franchise” at the very end of the show. The show was nothing short of amazing and you can watch the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, October 2.