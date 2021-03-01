Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: Why She’s Not ‘Labeling’ Their Romance After 11 Months Together

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong, but don’t expect her to call him her ‘boyfriend.’ A source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY why she’s not ‘labeling’ their romance yet!

It’s been nearly a year since Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker first sparked romance rumors, and their romance has only got hotter as time goes on. But don’t call the NBA player Kendall’s boyfriend. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 25, isn’t putting a “label” on what they’ve got going, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Well… not yet, at least.

“Kendall and Devin are still not super serious,” the source said. “She travels a bunch for work but when she has time, she enjoys seeing him. She has a lot fun with Devin and he makes her laugh! It just won’t be some big relationship that makes a baby.” As for their relationship status? It’s complicated, to say the least.

Though they’re constantly together — on dreamy vacations with her family, enjoying romantic date nights, at his Phoenix Suns games, and just chilling on casual days out in Los Angeles — Kendall doesn’t call Devin her boyfriend, the source divulged. “That’s a big deal for her,” they said, though mentioned that they’re “more than fling status. They’re not quite labeled yet.”

Don’t get it wrong; it has nothing to do with Devin himself. They have a blast together. “He’s very easy to get along with and goes with the flow and isn’t into being famous and she likes that about him,” the source said. She’s not about getting serious with anyone she’s dated. “She always keeps guys at an arm’s length and gets them into her. She knows how to get a guy to really fall for her and it’s not hard for them to do it.”

The power this woman has! HollywoodLife reached out to Kendall Jenner’s rep for comment on this story but did not hear back as of press time.