Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Finds Social Media ‘Addictive’ Even Though It Gives Her Anxiety

Kendall Jenner got very candid about her relationship with social media, saying that it makes her feel ‘detached’ from everything in the latest installment of her ‘Open Minded’ series with Vogue.

Kendall Jenner is taking time during Mental Health Awareness Month to vulnerably discuss her struggles with anxiety in the new Vogue series Open Minded. In the May 13 episode of the series, the model, 25, got real about how she deals with social media. “What’s affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see,” Kendall explained, prior to her conversation with Dr. Jorge Partida, Chief of Psychology at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

“There’s just literally too much. I find that the more I’m looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what’s happening right in front of me,” Kendall explained. “My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don’t like and I’m not proud to say that, but I also feel like that’s something that probably most of us can relate to,” she went on.

Indeed, social media has become a huge part of Kendall, and her family member’s, platform and life. But even the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted “I don’t like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place.” However, she observed that, in this day and age, “there really is no escaping it.”

Kendall further explained the one element of social media that “boils [her] blood” is “someone claiming a false narrative for me…I have moments of feeling like I’m breaking or feeling like I can’t take it anymore,” Kendall shared. “Because of social media, everything is highlighted, everything is heightened whether good or bad. I feel most of my social media anxiety is actually more the overwhelmingness of it all,” she said.

Kendall’s initiative to become more and more transparent about her struggle with her mental health has been wholly embraced by her fans. The model has discussed her experiences with anxiety and panic attacks before, but this new series is really shedding a light on a topic that is clearly very close to her heart. Fans cannot wait to learn more about Kendall’s experiences, and how she continues to use her influential platform.

If you or someone you know needs help with their mental health, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.