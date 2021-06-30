Pics

Kendall Jenner Rocks Extremely Daring Crochet Top Held Together By Small Buckle — Photo

BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner attends the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel, in New York The Times Square Edition Grand Opening, New York, USA - 12 Mar 2019
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra and singer Rosalia enjoy a night out at Dinand par Ferdi club in Paris.Pictured: Kendall JennerBACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner returns to her ride after lunch with friends at Croft Alley in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Kendall Jenner shows off her thin pins as she steps out in Beverly Hills for lunch at South Beverly Grill with a friend. After it was revealed this morning that her sister Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with a severe illness. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.

Enjoying some of the many pleasures that Paris has to offer, Kendall Jenner strolled the City of Light, wearing a tiny, sexy crochet top.

Kendall Jenner, 25, enjoyed a night out in Paris on Tuesday June 29, where she wore a bold black crochet top. The sexy top showed off plenty of skin and looked like it was only held closed by a tiny buckle clasping at the center. Besides the revealing top, Kendall sported a flowing pair of baggy white flares, black heels, and a black face mask. The model also accessorized with a pair of simple gold earrings.

Kendall Jenner rocked the crochet top in Paris. (BACKGRID)

Kendall looked like she was living it up in Paris! The model posted an Instagram Story, showing a note from clothing brand JACQUEMUS, welcoming her to the French city with a beautiful sunflower. Her Stories showed that she was enjoying a night out with singer Rosalía, 27, model Fai Khadra, 29, and rapper Aminé, 27. She also shared a photo of the meal she was enjoying: a delicious-looking burger, accompanied with some of her own 818 tequila. She also reposted Rosalía’s story where she tried a sip of the tequila and said it was “good.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been showing off a bunch of amazing outfits lately. On June 25, she offered a small tribute to Las Vegas showgirls, while rocking a boa feather. She sported a more business-ready look on June 23, wearing a white blazer and skirt while grabbing lunch with a friend in Malibu.

Related Gallery

Models Going Braless On The Runway – PICS

Gigi Hadid on the catwalk Lanvin show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Feb 2019
Kendall Jenner and models on the catwalk Versace show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 22 Feb 2019
Naomi Campbell on the catwalk Valentino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 23 Jan 2019

It didn’t look like Kendall’s beau, NBA player Devin Booker, 24, accompanied her on the trip to Paris, but the KUWTK star has seemed absolutely smitten with him. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife that Kendall is “very happy and definitely very proud” to be with the Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard. Since Kendall is notoriously private, she opened up about why she’s kept her relationships to herself on the June 20 KUWTK reunion. She said that after seeing her sisters go through relationships in the public eye, she wanted to keep her relationships out of the spotlight. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest,” she said on the reunion.

 