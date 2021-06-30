Kendall Jenner Rocks Extremely Daring Crochet Top Held Together By Small Buckle — Photo

Enjoying some of the many pleasures that Paris has to offer, Kendall Jenner strolled the City of Light, wearing a tiny, sexy crochet top.

Kendall Jenner, 25, enjoyed a night out in Paris on Tuesday June 29, where she wore a bold black crochet top. The sexy top showed off plenty of skin and looked like it was only held closed by a tiny buckle clasping at the center. Besides the revealing top, Kendall sported a flowing pair of baggy white flares, black heels, and a black face mask. The model also accessorized with a pair of simple gold earrings.

Kendall looked like she was living it up in Paris! The model posted an Instagram Story, showing a note from clothing brand JACQUEMUS, welcoming her to the French city with a beautiful sunflower. Her Stories showed that she was enjoying a night out with singer Rosalía, 27, model Fai Khadra, 29, and rapper Aminé, 27. She also shared a photo of the meal she was enjoying: a delicious-looking burger, accompanied with some of her own 818 tequila. She also reposted Rosalía’s story where she tried a sip of the tequila and said it was “good.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been showing off a bunch of amazing outfits lately. On June 25, she offered a small tribute to Las Vegas showgirls, while rocking a boa feather. She sported a more business-ready look on June 23, wearing a white blazer and skirt while grabbing lunch with a friend in Malibu.

It didn’t look like Kendall’s beau, NBA player Devin Booker, 24, accompanied her on the trip to Paris, but the KUWTK star has seemed absolutely smitten with him. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife that Kendall is “very happy and definitely very proud” to be with the Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard. Since Kendall is notoriously private, she opened up about why she’s kept her relationships to herself on the June 20 KUWTK reunion. She said that after seeing her sisters go through relationships in the public eye, she wanted to keep her relationships out of the spotlight. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest,” she said on the reunion.