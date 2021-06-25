Kendall Jenner Rocks A Crop Top, Leather Pants & Fierce Boa For Night Out In Vegas — Photo

Show girl vibes! Kendall Jenner looked fabulous as she celebrated the opening of the highly anticipated Resorts World in Las Vegas — all while promoting her 818 tequila.

Kendall Jenner, 25, channeled a Las Vegas show girl with her latest look. The super model touched down in Sin City for the opening of new hotel Resorts World on Thursday, June 24 in a leather and blue boa feather inspired look. She sported an on-trend pair of black pants and a crop top, along with an oversized leather jacket adorned with a blue leather trim on the lapel and sleeves.

She paired the bootcut bottoms with a pair of turquoise blue pumps from her go-to footwear designer Amina Muaddi and a Bottega Veneta clutch. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked absolutely flawless with her glowing complexion and bronzy makeup. She stayed in the neutral tones with a terra cotta colored glossy lip, opting to keep her brunette colored hair into a tight, center-parted bun to reveal a pair of small hoop earrings.

The 818 tequila founder was also promoting the newly released beverage, which sponsored the event. Earlier in the evening, she also sizzled in an all-blue ensemble as she posed and smiled next to stacks of neutral colored 818, which is named for the area code of her hometown Calabasas. The Resorts World complex includes three hotels on its 117,000 sq. ft property: the Las Vegas Hilton, the contemporary Conrad, and boutique hotel Crockfords. Kendall was seen exiting the latter luxury property later that evening, which offers a unique infinity pool, 24-hour butler service, high limit gambling and more.

After months of social media promotion, Kendall finally held a launch party for 818 tequila at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Friday, May 21. The star-studded bash was, of course, attended by her sisters Kylie Jenner, 23, Kim Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, and mom Kris Jenner, 65, among other A-List friends. At the swanky bash, guests were treated not only to drinks but an entire range of 818 merch including trendy bucket hats, oversized t-shirts and more. “The other night …@drink818 is out in California! rolling out across the US all summer long,” she captioned a post about the event.