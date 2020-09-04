8 Of The Hottest Slide Sandals To Wear Year Round Like Hailey Baldwin & Angelina Jolie

Put your best foot forward not only in style but in comfort too! We’ve got you covered with some of the best slide sandals to wear year-round inspired by Hollywood’s hottest fashion queens!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There is nothing more awful than buying a fabulous new pair of shoes, only to discover that your feet are screaming in pain when you go to break them in. Are we right? It seems like many trends in footwear are stunning on the surface, but they aren’t always the most comfortable in real life. Luckily for us, though, slide sandals are at the top of the charts in trends right now, providing both style AND comfort to those of us who are looking for something cute to walk around in – minus the blisters!

Slide sandals, believe it or not, can be a year-round wardrobe staple, and pair well with just about any look. Hollywood’s hottest stars, Angelina Jolie and Hailey Baldwin, to name a few, rock the trend effortlessly in both streetwear and even for more dressed-up occasions. One of our favorite looks involving some gorgeous slide sandals is when Hailey Baldwin rocked a gorgeous pair of white Amina Muaddi slide heels, paired with jeans and a green sweater. She accessorized more with a yellow Prada cross body bag, Anita Ko hooped earrings, and a face mask by Evolvetogether. She held hands with superstar husband, Justin Bieber, as they set out for a dinner date in Malibu, California in August. Her elegant slides brought the perfect amount of glam to an otherwise casual look!

But let’s be clear here, slide sandals are certainly not limited to just dinner dates or evenings out on the town. There are dozens of perfect slides that can be worn for running errands, shopping or just hanging around the house. Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie knows what she’s doing when it comes to fashion, and the actress has been spotted multiple times rocking cute slides while running casual errands. Angie rocked a stunning pair of tan Valentino Garavani slides, known to be a favorite of hers, along with clear aviator shades, a simple white t-shirt, and black trousers when heading out to a pet store with her daughter, Vivienne. Leave it to Angelina to always flaunt her beautiful self – even when just buying dog food!

From dressed up with a little heel, to downright flat and ultra-comfortable, we’ve gathered together 8 of the most stylish slide sandals you need to have in your closet- no matter the season. Check these out!

1. Adidas Originals ‘Adilette’ Slide Sandal

The forever-classic Adidas will never go out of style. We love these Adilette sandals because they’re not only sporty but also are totally comfortable and chic. The classic white and black stripes match with so many colors, and these slides are perfect to slip on for a day at the pool or to run out to a spin class! $45, urbanoutfitters.com

2. Ugg Australia ‘Fluff Yeah’ Slide

Whether it’s because they’re available in a bunch of colors, or because they’re called the ‘Fluff Yeah’ slides, how could you not fall in love with these amazing slippers? These super-soft, cozy Ugg slides are perfect for lounging around the house or running errands in comfort. Pair them with your favorite sweats and a hoodie for an ideal Friday night in. $100, ugg.com

3. Cushionare Women’s Cork Sandal

No blisters here! These cork footbed sandals by Cushionare are the definition of comfort while also having a down to earth, camping sandal look to them. Available in over 20 colors, they’re versatile and have suede insoles, which truly feel like you’re walking on a cloud! These could be rocked with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a cropped peasant blouse, for an earthy chic look. $25, amazon.com

4. Birkenstock ‘Arizona’ Sandal

You can never go wrong with a pair of Birkenstocks, in our opinion. Their classic ‘Arizona’ sandal has a soft footbed, which molds to the shape of your foot as you break them in. They come in various neutral colors, and last for many years, bringing comfort and bohemian style to any outfit. They’re the perfect staple to have for any camping trip, too – if that’s a hobby of yours! $135, nordstrom.com

5. Nike ‘Offcourt’ Slide

You can never go wrong with a solid pair of Nikes – and we don’t mean just sneakers. These ‘Offcourt’ slides are the perfect staple to throw in your gym bag: for something to change into after a game of tennis, or something comfy to pad around in the sauna in. Throw these on with your favorite workout leggings and sports bra, and you’ve got the perfect ath-leisure outfit. They come in not only black and white, but brighter colors as well. $35, nike.com

6. Steve Madden ‘Issy’ Sandal

As seen on Hailey Baldwin, slide sandals with a block heel are totally in! These sexy Steve Madden ‘Issy’ slides would pair perfectly with a little black dress, or even distressed boyfriend jeans and a cropped graphic tee for a more urban look. They’re available in this cool clear style, along with over ten other funky colors. $30, amazon.com

7. Sam Edelman ‘Gio’ Slide

Comfort meets elegance in these beautiful leather slides by Sam Edelman. These sandals, available in black or red, provide comfort with a synthetic sole and also easy wearability with the simple one strap across the top. They come in suede and other fabrications as well, whichever you’d prefer! $66, amazon.com

8. Gudena Slide Sandal

Wearing cheetah-print is never NOT a good idea, right? These fun printed slides by Gudena are the perfect pop of style to add to any simple outfit. Pair these with a simple pair of jean shorts and a white t-shirt, or even a little black sundress for a night out. They’re also available in black and tan. $40, nordstrom.com

Say goodbye to sacrificing comfort for style with this batch of stylish slides! We hope you can step (without the discomfort of a stiletto) into any occasion, rocking any one of these adorable must-have sandals. Pair them with loungewear, jeans and a t-shirt or your favorite evening dress!