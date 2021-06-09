Ben Affleck Gambles & Shoots Film In Las Vegas While Jennifer Lopez Poses With Cops In Miami — Watch

Ben Affleck has landed in Las Vegas where he’s directing a movie, just as J.Lo was spotted on the set of her brand new music video!

Ben Affleck, 48, is in Sin City after hanging out with Jennifer Lopez, 51, in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner is in Nevada to direct a film, and was spotted enjoying some down time in the Wynn Las Vegas casino. Ben could be seen standing alone at a table around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9 in a video obtained by TMZ, where it’s unclear what game he was playing. He was also in the high limit room, the website reported, along with details that he was shooting a film at The Palazzo later the same day.

Both Ben and J.Lo are back at work after their back-to-back sleepovers and romantic dinner date at West Hollywood’s Pendry Hotel! Jennifer was also spotted in the wee hours of the morning as she filmed a music video at Miami’s Goodtime Hotel alongside reggae star Rauw Alejandro. The New York native shared several snaps from the upcoming shoot to her Instagram account, including one where she wore a pair of daisy duke shirts and a silver bikini top! It’s unclear what song the video is for, but it’s believed to be a new Spanish single.

J.Lo has done several songs in Spanish throughout her career, including duet “No Me Ames” with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 52, on her debut album On The 6. In 2007, she released a full-length Spanish album Como Ama una Mujer. More recently, she collaborated with Maluma — who hails from Columbia — on tunes “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

Bennifer’s second chance romance seems like it’s full steam ahead following their unexpected April reunion after her split from Alex Rodriguez, 45. The two were photographed for the first time together in 17 years on a romantic getaway to Big Sky, Montana, followed by Ben heading out to see his former fiancée in Miami. J.Lo was glowing as she walked down a stair case with Ben behind her on May 23!

“They’ve been meeting up a lot secretly and also not so secretly will continue to do so because it feels good for her and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. Ben is comfortable for her. They’re just getting to know one another again,” an insider shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on June 7. “Jen is still taking things slow with Ben but they are progressing so nobody is surprised by sleepovers…This isn’t the first and it won’t be the last,” they added.