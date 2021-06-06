See Pics

Alex Rodriguez Sits Alone At NYC Restaurant After Jennifer Lopez Rekindles Ben Affleck Romance — Pic

Alex Rodriguez
MEGA
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
UNITED STATES - January 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Biden Sworn-in as 46th President of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 20 Jan 2021
Southampton, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Alex Rodriguez and Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated his special day with a fancy lunch at the Shinnecock Country Club in Southampton, followed by a round of golf. *Shot on July 27, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Single A-Rod dined alfresco at NYC’s Bar Pitti, flashing a thumbs up and smile for cameras on the same day J.Lo was at Ben Affleck’s house.

Alex Rodriguez, 45, looked solemn as he dined solo in NYC amid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s rekindled romance.The former Yankee was seen sitting on the patio at Italian spot Bar Pitti in the South Village on Saturday, June 5. The table appeared to have four bottles of sparkling water, suggesting he was joined by guests ahead of the photos being taken.

Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez was seen dining solo at Bar Pitti on June 5, 2021. (MEGA)

As he left, Alex flashed a smile and thumbs up for cameras, keeping his face hidden behind a pair of sunglasses. The dad of two stayed casual in a black golf shirt and jeans, along with a pair of blue Nike sneakers. The photos were taken just a day after ex-fiancée J.Lo was spotted arriving with Ben to his Los Angeles area home after touring the private Windward School, presumably for her twins Max and Emme, 13.

Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod was in NYC solo on the same day that ex Jennifer Lopez slept over at Ben Affleck’s. (MEGA)

Jennifer seemingly spent the night at Ben’s place, as she was seen leaving in a chauffeured white Cadillac Escalade on June 5. The J.Lo beauty actress was absolutely glowing as she sat in the passenger seat of the car and looked down towards her phone. Bennifer’s second-chance romance came fresh off her split from Alex after nearly five years together and a two-year engagement — and Alex has been doing his best to avoid the updates.

Alex Rodriguez Jennifer lopez ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez split April 15, and she’s since reunited with former fiancé Ben Affleck (Shutterstock)

“Alex is well aware of all the happenings with her and Ben, but he is trying to stay away from it as much as possible,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on May 28.. “He doesn’t want to fall down a rabbit hole and feel bad over something he can no longer control. He knows he will get back on track and work will lead him there but as for now he is trying to avoid the Ben and Jen that seems to be on everyone’s minds,” they added, noting he is keeping busy with work. Alex is currently in the middle of finalizing a deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, amongst his other venture.

Despite trying to “stay away” from the news, Alex was aware that Ben jetted to Miami to hang with J.Lo at her $18 million rental mansion. “It stung that Jennifer was with Ben in Miami, it was a little too close for comfort because it’s still so fresh for him,” a second source said. “It was one more big sign to him that he needs to let go and move on. Getting over Jennifer is not going to be easy for him but he’s a strong-willed guy and he’s not going to sit around being sad, he knows he’s blessed,” they added.