Jennifer Lopez Rocks $150K Birkin On School Tour Before Heading To Ben Affleck’s House In L.A. — See Pics

Jennifer Lopez was once again spotted visiting a private school in Los Angeles. The visit came on the same day she was spotted arriving to Ben Affleck’s home.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, has plenty to keep her busy in Los Angeles other than her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, 48. The On The 6 singer was spotted visiting a Los Angeles area private school on Friday, June 4 — just two days after an initial visit. For the campus tour, Jennifer kept to the neutral shades with a rare Himalayan Birkin bag by Hermès worth $150,000 (and also favored by Kylie and Kris Jenner).

The pricey purse paired perfectly with her nude colored button-down dress. The gorgeous, flowy ensemble appeared to feature sequin embellishments on the shoulder along with a tie closure. She added beige colored sandals to the look along with a pair of wire sunglasses, keeping her highlighted hair pulled back into her signature, high ponytail. Jennifer also appeared to be holding an information package about the school as she strolled around outdoors.

Jennifer’s visit appeared to be on the same day that she was photographed at beau Ben Affleck’s Brentwood area home. The Bronx native was seen hopping out of Ben’s black Mercedes-Benz in a sporty white sweatsuit and New Balance sneakers, wearing the same ponytail and a different pair of wire sunnies. Ben, who was driving the car, stayed in the vehicle until he was on his property and out of side.

The formerly engaged couple — who were originally set to marry in 2003 before calling off their nuptials for good in 2004 — have quite a storied romance. Ben met Jennifer in 2001 on the set of Gigli when she was still married to Chris Judd. After her second marriage went south, Ben and Jen’s friendship took a romantic turn — with Ben proposing to J.Lo with an iconic $2.5 million Harry Winston ring in Nov. 2002.

Ben and J.Lo unexpectedly reconnected amid her split from Alex Rodriguez, 45, in April 2021. In recent weeks, the pair have been spotted in Big Sky, Montana, canoodling in Los Angeles and at her Miami area home. The couple have no plans to slow down as they are “discussing summer plans,” and “want to spend as much time together as possible” a source told People magazine on June 4, adding that the pair “also want to take a trip.”