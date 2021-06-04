Jennifer Lopez Radiates Happiness As She Runs Errands In LA After Ben Affleck Is Seen Leaving Her House

That Bennifer glow! Jennifer Lopez stunned in a gorgeous white and beige dress as she stepped out in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is looking more radiant than ever! The “I’m Glad” singer stunned as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 3. J.Lo stunned in a white and beige maxi dress by contemporary A.L.C., accessorizing with her signature wire frame sunglasses and a white chevron Chanel handbag. She was outside of the Windward School for the outing, perhaps looking into the private institute for her twins Max and Emme, 13.

Just a day earlier, beau Ben Affleck, 48, was spotted with a happy smirk on his face as he drove out of Jen’s Bel-Air area home after seemingly spending the night. The two have continued their rekindled romance tour in the California city, heading out to the newly opened Pendry Hotel to dine at Wolfgang Puck‘s Merois. The Gigli stars shared an intimate moment as they snuggled outside, marking their first PDA moment since striking their relationship back up.

Since their romantic trip to Montana — which marked their first time being photographed since their 2004 split — The Town actor and “Jenny From The Block” singer have been practically inseparable! They reportedly saw each other on Jen’s brief trip out to L.A. shortly after, followed by Ben flying out to Miami, FL. The two were seen hanging out at her $18 million beach side rental as they made their way down an outdoor staircase. While in Florida, Ben also joined J.Lo on a trip to the gym.

While J.Lo seems to have hit the fast-forward button with Ben fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, 45, she hasn’t introduced her twins to her ex-fiancée just yet. “Jennifer’s excited for Ben to meet her kids, she’s so proud of them, but it hasn’t happened yet. She’s letting them set the pace,” a source close to the Bronx native spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s very tuned into them so as a mother she’ll know when they’re ready. For now she’s been focused on reconnecting with Ben and enjoying her time with him.”

“Ben and Jen are working on each other and once that perfects itself, then they want to add the kids to the situation,” a second source added, also referencing his three kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49. “Right now they are just happy that they are able to invest another honeymoon phase to their relationship and they want to see where their feelings take them.”