Ben Affleck Spotted Taking Kids Seraphina, 12, & Samuel, 9, To Lunch 1 Week After Miami Trip With J.Lo — See Pics

Ben Affleck was seen at the Brentwood Country Mart with his two youngest kids on the long weekend, days after hanging out with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck, 48, was up to his usual weekend routine with daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. The Gone Girl actor was seen with his two younger kids — whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, 49 — for a lunch date at the Brentwood Country Mart on Sunday, May 30. The trio looked casual and relaxed as they made their way through the parking lot and into the outdoor shopping space, which boasts several dining options including the celeb-friendly Farmshop and Barney’s Gourmet Hamburgers.

The Oscar winner was casual in a dark pair of jeans and charcoal gray crewneck sweater, ditching his souvenir Big Sky, Montana hat from his trip with Jennifer Lopez, 51, earlier in May. He added a navy blazer style jacket overtop, concealing the right wrist where he’s also been spotted with the unique chain bracelet watch gifted to him by J.Lo (per the “Jenny From The Block” video, at least) back in 2002. Ben was also rocking a protective face mask and cool pair of navy leather high-top sneakers with a red stripe detail.

Both kids echoed their dads laid back style, with Seraphina wearing black jeans and a blue graphic t-shirt, along with a gray hooded zip-up. The 12-year-old finished her ensemble with a colorful pair of Nike kicks. Samuel was out of his usual swim gear in a gray short-sleeve t-shirt and jogger sweats with a ’70s inspired tri-color stripe down the side.

Ben has been keeping busy with his kids since returning to Los Angeles from his Miami reunion with J.Lo on May 22. The Boston native was seen flying into the Florida city with a blue duffle bag, popping up at Jennifer’s $18 million mansion shortly after. The Wedding Planner actress was beaming as she made her way down an outdoor staircase in a baby blue dress with beau Ben trailing behind (and wearing the watch in question). Other images showed a barefoot Ben enjoying a canned drink and smoke on Jen’s balcony as she meditated and stretched in the front lawn before they headed to Anatomy Gym for as workout.

The exes, who were engaged from 2002 – 2004, reunited after the “All I Have” singer split from her ex fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45. “This started out with her trying to get a reaction from Alex, but then she realized it could turn into something and she’d be lying if she said that doesn’t make her feel good,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after Bennifer’s Miami reunion. “Her feelings on having something with Ben are real and she wants to explore that. Things with A-Rod are over forever in her eyes and she’s working on moving on. Jennifer is still taking things slow with Ben. It just sort of happened. She’s just seeing where things go and trying not to overthink or put pressure on it and Ben seems to be giving her all the time she needs. She’s calling the pace right now.”