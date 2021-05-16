Ben Affleck Takes Daughter Seraphina, 12, Shopping At Bookstore After Reunion With Ex J.Lo — See Pics

See Pics

Ben Affleck has been spending plenty of time with kids since returning to L.A. after his trip with J.Lo, including taking son Samuel to swimming lessons.

Ben Affleck, 48, was out again with one of his kids! The Pearl Harbor actor stepped out with daughter Seraphina, 12, for a trip to a bookstore on Saturday, May 16. The father-daughter duo were seen carrying brown and orange paper bags as they made their way through the outdoor Brentwood Country Mart, which is the are where Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49, lives.

Ben wore a dark pair of jeans with a cotton black blazer and t-shirt, opting to wear a disposable blue face mask for the outdoor trip despite the CDC’s new guidelines. Seraphina was also dressed casually in black leggings and a t-shirt, sneakers, and blue zip-down hoodie. The 12-year-old added a cloth face mask, showing off her brunette bang haircut. At one point, the duo walked by the goop store, owned by Ben’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Boston native has been keeping busy with his kids since returning to Los Angeles from Big Sky, Montana where he spent time with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51. On Friday afternoon, Ben kept a low profile as he picked up son Samuel, 9, from a swim lesson. The two were seen walking side by side as Ben held onto a black bag, with Samuel still rocking his wetsuit and blue Adidas slides.

Bennifer — the nickname that media dubbed the Ben and J.Lo frenzy from 2002 – 2004 — have been making headlines since their surprising reunion. Kate McKinnon couldn’t resist cracking a joke about the good news of “Ben and J.Lo being back together” on Saturday Night Live‘s May 15 show, prompting applause on Twitter. The formerly engaged couple even popped up, coincidentally, as a clue on Jeopardy!‘s May 14 episode which was taped weeks before their trip.

Jennifer and Ben were spotted in an SUV driving through Big Sky just ahead of Mother’s Day weekend. The spotting marked their first time being photographed together in 17 years. The Oscar winner cooked for the Hustlers star while staying at a resort, a source told HollywoodLife — adding that Ben is “genuinely happy” for a second chance with Jen. “Since they are so familiar, things are going fast-paced, and they are loving it. Ben is very romantic and wears his heart on his sleeve, and they both have that East Coast mentality,” another source spilled to HL.

Ben and J.Lo met on the set of Gigli in late 2001, striking up a romance the following year. By Nov. 2002, Ben proposed with an extremely rare pink diamond engagement ring set in platinum from Harry Winston, costing $2.5 million. A media frenzy ensued around the couple, who were photographed in cities like New York, Boston, Paris and Vancouver, as well as at high profile events like the 2003 Academy Awards. After a strip club visit by Ben, their wedding was postponed in Sept. 2003 — leading to their ultimate split by Jan. 2004.