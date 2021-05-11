Report

Ben Affleck Reportedly Wrote Flirty Emails To Jennifer Lopez As Her Romance With A-Rod Was Ending

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
Broadimage/MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
©2002 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445J Lopez Video Shoot. Day 3In this Photo: JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK102102FG (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR70884_16.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the set of her new music video in Los Angeles. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck,Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Ref: SPL725771 040206 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman OPENING OF MADRES RESTAURANT OWNED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 12 APR 2002 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Weeks before they were first spotted together, Ben Affleck reached out to ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez to let her know that he was thinking about her — and how beautiful she is!

Ben Affleck has taken a cue from Miss Britney Jean Spears and asked his ex: won’t you email my heart? The Justice League star, 48, reportedly started up a correspondence with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51, when she was down in the Dominican Republic filming Shotgun Wedding, as her relationship with Alex Rodriguez was in its death throes. The twosome continued to email each other back and forth throughout the duration of her shoot, which wrapped in April, according to TMZ.

The contents of said emails are mostly unknown, but TMZ’s sources claim that Ben gushed about her beauty and how he wished he could be in the DR with her. As for J.Lo, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer allegedly wrote back that she loved his writing — and that he could “own her heart” with his pen. At the time, Ben was back in Boston filming The Tender Bar with George Clooney. The sources stressed that Ben and Jen never met up physically during this time, but merely rekindled a friendly repartee.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk the red carpet at the 2003 Oscars (Alex Berliner/ BEI/ Shutterstock)

As fans know, A-Rod had traveled to the DR to be with Jen in a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. Two weeks earlier, a breakup report surfaced. The couple denied the rumors, only to end their engagement a short time later. Following their shocking split, J.Lo was spotted in Los Angeles having a friendly hangout with Ben.

Cue the mass freakout over the potential return of Bennifer 17 years later. Since their initial meetup, the exes have spent tons of time together, much to fans’ delight. That includes a private getaway to Montana, after which they headed back to J.Lo’s home in Bel-Air.

Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez chill at the Pegasus World Cup in Miami, 4/15/21 ( MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

This is the real deal, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Things between Ben and Jennifer are very casual right now, but it’s happening,” they dished. “She’s always said in interviews he’s the one that got away and she means it… Everyone thought this was just for the press, but it’s not. It’s very real.”