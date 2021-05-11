Ben Affleck Reportedly Wrote Flirty Emails To Jennifer Lopez As Her Romance With A-Rod Was Ending

Weeks before they were first spotted together, Ben Affleck reached out to ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez to let her know that he was thinking about her — and how beautiful she is!

Ben Affleck has taken a cue from Miss Britney Jean Spears and asked his ex: won’t you email my heart? The Justice League star, 48, reportedly started up a correspondence with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51, when she was down in the Dominican Republic filming Shotgun Wedding, as her relationship with Alex Rodriguez was in its death throes. The twosome continued to email each other back and forth throughout the duration of her shoot, which wrapped in April, according to TMZ.

The contents of said emails are mostly unknown, but TMZ’s sources claim that Ben gushed about her beauty and how he wished he could be in the DR with her. As for J.Lo, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer allegedly wrote back that she loved his writing — and that he could “own her heart” with his pen. At the time, Ben was back in Boston filming The Tender Bar with George Clooney. The sources stressed that Ben and Jen never met up physically during this time, but merely rekindled a friendly repartee.

As fans know, A-Rod had traveled to the DR to be with Jen in a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. Two weeks earlier, a breakup report surfaced. The couple denied the rumors, only to end their engagement a short time later. Following their shocking split, J.Lo was spotted in Los Angeles having a friendly hangout with Ben.

Cue the mass freakout over the potential return of Bennifer 17 years later. Since their initial meetup, the exes have spent tons of time together, much to fans’ delight. That includes a private getaway to Montana, after which they headed back to J.Lo’s home in Bel-Air.

This is the real deal, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Things between Ben and Jennifer are very casual right now, but it’s happening,” they dished. “She’s always said in interviews he’s the one that got away and she means it… Everyone thought this was just for the press, but it’s not. It’s very real.”