Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Exes Reportedly Hanging Out Again After A-Rod Split – Pics

Ring the alarm! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be getting back together.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, have been spending quite a bit of time together since her split from Alex Rodriguez, according to a new report by Page Six. Ben has been pictured exiting what they believe to be Jennifer’s white Escalade SUV — even as recently as April 29 — and the news outlet claims Ben has been spotted multiple times going to her home during the day. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

Jen and Ben have not yet been pictured or spotted together just yet, but Page Six‘s insider says, “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.”

Apparently, they’ve already hung out three times since she returned to Los Angeles from shooting her new film, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic. But before you get too excited, Page Six‘s sources also say that Ben and Jen are just friendly and have remained that way since they split in January 2004. “They are friends … they’ve never not been.” HollywoodLife reached out to Jen and Ben’s reps for comments on this report, but we did not receive immediate responses.

Interestingly, this new development in Jen’s life comes after she was spotted having dinner with Alex on April 23 at the Hotel Bel-Air. Her $28 million mansion is nearby, so it’s convenient for her, and Ben was actually at the very same hotel one day before her meet-up with A-Rod. Page Six‘s source says Ben was being dropped off by a white SUV on April 22 — a white SUV that later drove Jennifer and a business associate to a business meeting.

He was then seen coming out of Jen’s Bel-Air home on April 28, and then on April 29, he was seen dropping his car at the Hotel Bel-Air in the morning before getting picked up by the same white Escalade to go to J.Lo’s home. Three and a half hours later, Page Six claims he was dropped back off at the hotel.

Jennifer and Ben — who were famously dubbed “Bennifer” by the media during their high-profile romance — were engaged in 2002. After postponing their wedding in 2003, they eventually split in Jan. 2004. As for A-Rod, he and Jennifer recently pulled the plug on their own relationship after getting engaged in 2019.

Jennifer and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, share 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Ben has his own children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. It should also be noted that Ben was dating actress Ana de Armas during quarantine, but they recently split in January.