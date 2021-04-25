Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Spotted Reuniting For Dinner 1 Week After Split

Jennifer Lopez and ex Alex Rodriguez were reportedly seen enjoying a meal together at the Hotel Bel-Air over the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Alex Rodriguez, 45, may officially be over as a couple but they till took time to have dinner together this weekend, according to Page Six. The singer and former New York Yankees player sat down for a meal at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, CA on the night of Apr. 23, just a week since they announced their split, a source told the outlet. Although it’s not clear if there was a reason behind the outing, the location is significant since it’s the same luxury hotel where they had their first date back in 2017.

“There still seemed to be love and respect there,” a source told Page Six about how they acted at the dinner. There have been reports that they’re still continuing to work on business projects together and Jennifer also reportedly owns a $28 million mansion in the same neighborhood as the hotel, so a meeting in that area definitely makes sense.

Before the dinner, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” crooner finished filming her next movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Alex is in the middle of a deal to become the co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and both exes proved they’re still keeping busy on their own when they engaged in activities after their meeting.

Alex hopped on a private jet to Miami to celebrate his daughter Ella’s 13th birthday party and shared pics of the impressive plane with the caption, “Home sweet home” as well as pics of the gorgeous teen to his Instagram. He also posted a pic of a mirror with the quote, “Today I’m choosing to accept the things I cannot change” inside of it.

Alex also posted a birthday tribute on Ella’s official birthday, Apr. 21, and included throwback pics of her posing with Jennifer. Although some fans thought it was strange since they’re no longer romantically together, it seemed to prove the ex-couple’s own words about looking forward to still “supporting each other” and their kids when they announced their breakup on Apr. 15.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in the joint statement to the Today Show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Jennifer and Alex began dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2019. After an initial report claimed they already parted ways last month, they released a statement that admitted they were “working through some things.”