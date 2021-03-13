Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Announce They Are Staying Together After Split News

After reports that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement and split up, the couple is ‘working on some things.’

J-Rod is still together. After reports surfaced on Mar. 12 that Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Alex Rodriguez, 45, had split, calling off their two year engagement and ending their four year romance, they have confirmed that the sad news is not true. “We are working through some things,” they couple said in a joint statement to People magazine on Saturday, March 13. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Jennifer and Alex for a statement, but has not heard back as of publishing time.

Page Six initially broke the news that the high profile power couple was done for good on Mar. 12, noting that Alex was having a fun day boating off the coast of Miami while Jennifer was in the Dominican Republic filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding. The publication reported that their relationship became rocky, and that the alleged split came following allegations that the former New York Yankee had been involved with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy while still with Jennifer. The claims were revealed during the Bravo show’s reunion episode in February 2021. Madison denied anything romantic went on with Alex, while sources close to him said they had only exchanged a few DM’s and had never actually met.

“They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together,” a source added to People on Mar. 13 as news was confirmed they are still on. “They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up,” the magazine’s insider said, adding that the alleged online connection he mad with Madison “had no bearing on the rough patch at all.” They also said that the couple “want to try and stay together” as she films Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic and he works in Miami.

Jennifer and Alex began dating in March 2017. Soon the two became a highly photographed power couple, putting on plenty of PDA for the cameras. They blended their families, with the pair sharing photos with her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme by ex-husband Marc Anthony along with his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, by A-Rod’s ex-wife Cynthia. The pair have built a life together, with a particular focus on South Florida real estate. The two reportedly purchased a $40 million waterfront home on Star Island in the summer of 2020.

Alex finally proposed to Jennifer in March 2019, presenting her with an enormous engagement ring with a 15 carat emerald cut diamond center stone. The romantic event happened during a trip to the Bahamas, where Alex noted how the setting sun behind him on the beach had cooperated to make the moment absolutely perfect in photos of the occasion.

The fitness loving pair had planned an extravagant 2020 wedding only to have the event pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jennifer reveled to Elle in Jan. 2021 that “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.” The back-on couple was last photographed together when Alex visited Jennifer on Mar. 1 in the Dominican Republic where she’s shooting her new film.