Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are ‘Looking Forward’ To Getting Married After The Pandemic Ends

The COVID-19 outbreak put Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans on hold, but HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that once it’s all safe, they’re ‘going to go full force’ with their nuptials.

Here’s hoping that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have revisited her 2001 film The Wedding Planner during the quarantine. JLo, 51, and A-Rod, 45, had hoped to tie the knot this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic had something to say about that. While some couples might use this time to reconsider doing a low-key, intimate wedding, not J-Rod. “They are so looking forward to getting married,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and once this pandemic is over, Jen is going to go full force on a wedding.”

Expect everyone to be involved, including their kids: Jennifer and Marc Anonthy’s 12-year-old twins, Emme, 12, and Maximillian; and A-Rod and Cynthia Scurtis’s daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12. “JLO and AROD are completely on the same page, and their families mesh so well,” the insider also shares with HollywoodLife. “When it comes to blending families — and being a stepmom and AROD being a stepdad — everyone is [focused on] the best interests for the kids. There is no drama going on anywhere.” The source also notes that J.Lo and A-Rod’s exes are “totally cool with all that is going on.”

When the first wave of COVID-19 cancellations and lockdowns hit, it was clear that J-Rod wasn’t going to get a wedding spectacular this year. Instead of freaking out, the couple just rolled with the punches. They want their wedding to be “something very special,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April, so doing a rush-job wasn’t ever an option. Not like J.Lo was rushing. “Jen has been so cool about this whole thing,” the source said, adding that she’s used to last-minute changes. She wasn’t “stressing” the changes and was confident that “their wedding day will be perfect, no matter what.”

Granted, they could just have a small gathering on a beach somewhere, but that’s not exactly J.Lo’s style. Plus, as a source shared with HollywoodLife, the couple were already “very much in the thick of [wedding planning]” when the pandemic hit. Instead of scrapping all their hard work in place of working hard to make a poor substitute, they decided to just chill. “Jennifer and Alex love each other very much and don’t need to be married to solidify this,” the insider toll HL at the time.

In the meantime, the couple will continue to make the most out of quarantine with romantic date nights, socially distant day trips, and TikToks with their kids. J.Lo was spotted Emme, Natasha, and Ella for a girls’ shopping trip on Oct. 17, one day before Ella joined her dad to dance to J.Lo’s “Pa’ Ti” as part of the #PaTiChallenge.